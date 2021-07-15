Next Pathway advances momentum with enhanced cloud migration capabilities and expansion of global strategic partnerships

Leader in Automated Cloud Migration Augments SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Extends Capabilities to Translate More Legacy Sources, Migrate Complex ETLs and Improve Testing

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced strong momentum during the past year, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing. Companies are migrating legacy applications to the cloud to leverage their current assets while bringing new capabilities to market. To meet this growing need, Next Pathway has made significant enhancements to its product line and expanded its strategic global partnerships.

Addressing pent-up demand to migrate to the cloud, Next Pathway has formed strategic partnerships with additional Global System Integrators (GSIs) to deliver a complete migration offering and has licensed SHIFT™, its automated migration tool, to leading technology companies such as Informatica. In just the first six months of 2021, Next Pathway has already translated tens of million lines of code and tens of thousands of ETL (extract, transform, load) pipelines.

Underpinning all these operational developments is the continuous technical innovation to its cloud migration products: Crawler360™, the SHIFT™ Migration Suite and SHIFT™ Tester.

Enhanced capabilities of these products include:

1) Crawler360™. The user interface for planning tool Crawler360 has been enriched to make it easier to see data relationships, dependencies and lineage across applications. Customers can now select which workloads are best suited to migrate to the cloud and which workloads are redundant and can be retired, or should remain on-prem. 2) ETL Migrations to Snowflake. Next Pathway has extended the capabilities of SHIFT™ to automatically migrate and run legacy ETLs natively in Snowflake using Snowpark. SHIFT™ can now migrate all legacy ETLs to any cloud-native language. 3) SHIFT™ Tester. This newest version of SHIFT™ Tester has been re-engineered with enhanced data validation and test automation capabilities. Beyond verifying the translation of code, SHIFT™ Tester can now test data quality and ETLs.

Next Pathway has strategically focused its efforts on solving the biggest challenges that organizations face when moving to the cloud. By automating all the key phases in cloud migration – from planning to code translation to testing – Next Pathway eliminates many of the pain points associated with cloud migration. Its technology enables companies to reduce the risk and time investment of moving their data and operations to the cloud, and to accelerate the entire cloud migration journey.

"Over the last 12 months we have seen remarkable interest in companies wanting to be more data-driven to meet customer expectations and sustain a competitive advantage," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "The move to the cloud is viewed as a strategic imperative to deliver business value. While moving to the cloud isn't easy, and migrations are complex, the end result can deliver so much value when done correctly."

Also during this past year, SHIFT™ technology has been continually recognized by leading industry analysts.

Rob Enderle, Principal Analyst at the Enderle Group, said: "With its SHIFT™ self-service offering, Next Pathway is providing a solution that accelerates the migration process, giving organizations a faster route to realizing value from their data."

And Eric Kavanagh, The Bloor Group, noted: "Next Pathway created SHIFT™ – a code translation engine that enables a remarkably swift and robust transition from traditional on-prem data warehousing to the new reality in the cloud."

"We have taken an intentional and tactical approach to enhancing our technology and strengthening our partnerships to service our global customers," added Mathur. "Our roadmap has been influenced by our vast experience migrating millions of lines of complex code, ETL pipelines and applications to the cloud. We will continue to leverage that experience, as well as our passion for innovation, as we help customers around the globe accelerate their migrations to the cloud and realize the benefits that effort brings to their organizations."

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by Crawler360™, the Migration Planner and the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

