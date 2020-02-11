Next Pathway announces the launch of SHIFT™ Crawler to help customers plan their cloud migrations faster

SHIFTTM Crawler automatically scans, captures the lineage, and defines the appropriate migration path for various data sources – including complex ETL pipelines, and downstream consuming applications like BI and Analytics tools – in order to migrate to the cloud faster

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced the launch of a new application within the SHIFTTM Migration Suite, SHIFTTM Crawler.

SHIFTTM Crawler automatically scans and catalogs legacy data sources, including ETL pipelines, scheduler jobs, and downstream consuming applications, to uncover actionable insights within the data flow to accelerate the migration to the cloud. This includes technologies such IBM DataStage and Informatica for ETL, as well as Apache Hadoop, Netezza, Teradata, and many other legacy data platforms.

By scanning these complex data sources, SHIFTTM Crawler can automatically capture the lineage, dependencies and integration points in order to:

1) Plan the most efficient migration path to the cloud by untangling complex ETL pipelines and knowing which pipelines to migrate, and



2) Define the appropriate migration path for downstream consuming applications – like BI and Analytics tools – either by repointing, refactoring or rebuilding them.

"Our customers continue to tell us that their biggest concern before moving to the cloud is knowing exactly how much and how long the program will take – end to end", says Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "With SHIFTTM Crawler, our customers can now automatically untangle complex ETL pipelines to know exactly how to migrate them to the cloud, and identify the right migration path for downstream consuming applications; both of which are problems that can delay and increase risk to the migration."

Recently, for a large retail customer that was migrating a large data warehouse to the cloud, Next Pathway used SHIFTTM Crawler to scan over 60 million lines of commercial ETL code that was feeding the legacy warehouse. In 1-week, Next Pathway identified the read/write dependencies and lineage for those pipelines, providing the customer with the intelligence to define exactly which pipelines needed to be migrated to the cloud. This saved the customer months in their migration timeline, and de-risked the project by ensuring other systems were not affected.

SHIFTTM Crawler is part of the SHIFTTM Migration Suite of Apps which includes SHIFTTM Analyzer, SHIFTTM Translator and SHIFT TM Tester. Combined, these applications accelerate the end-to-end migration to the cloud in an automated manner.

SHIFTTM Crawler is available immediately.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges our customers experience when migrating applications to the cloud.

Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite of Apps, we automate the three core steps when migrating legacy warehouses to the cloud:

1) Understand Pipelines – Automate the discovery of how data flows into, and within, legacy warehouses/applications, in order to migrate those pipelines to the cloud. 2) Translate Legacy Data Warehouses and Applications – Automate the translation of legacy code contained within the source applications to run within the cloud. 3) Understand Downstream Consuming Applications – Automate the lineage and traceability for how data flows to downstream consuming applications, in order to define their migration path: repoint, refactor or rebuild.

Next Pathway accelerates the time-to-market for cloud migration initiatives. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com.

