Next Pathway Extends Snowpark to Allow Developers to Execute Workloads Natively in Snowflake

Snowflake's new developer tool allows Next Pathway customers to leverage investments and skill sets in their legacy data workflows

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc ., the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced that it has extended Snowpark, Snowflake's powerful developer tool, to automatically migrate and run ETLs and ETL pipelines (data workflows) natively in Snowflake.

ETLs – extract/transform/load – are the coding instructions that detail how to move data from a source to a target. Using Next Pathway's proprietary language, Snowpark enables ETL data pipelines to be executed in Snowflake's single, governed core data platform, expediting the timeline to migration, minimizing the technical footprint and reducing cost due to fewer systems in a customer's architecture.

This advancement will enable clients to leverage investments and skill sets in their legacy data workflows without the need to re-write them in order to run in Snowflake.

Next Pathway accelerates the migration of an organization's enterprise data warehouse (EDWs), data lakes and ETLs to leading cloud targets with its automation technology, SHIFT. Snowpark makes it easier for Next Pathway clients to run ETLs natively within Snowflake; clients simply identify the ETL pipelines they want moved, and Next Pathway's tooling automatically and seamlessly moves these workloads to Snowflake.

A trusted Snowflake technology partner since 2019, Next Pathway's use of the Snowpark extension tool will further strengthen the partnership, as it fosters acceleration of its customers' migration to Snowflake's Data Cloud.

"As Snowflake innovates and extends the capabilities of its cloud platform, Next Pathway will continue to invest in our tooling to enable our customers to migrate faster, with less risk to Snowflake," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway.

"We are in the midst of a generational shift as organizations are rapidly moving their data to the cloud," said Christian Kleinerman, Snowflake SVP of Product. "Our partnership with Next Pathway is essential to helping our customers automate this migration from on-premise solutions to Snowflake's Data Cloud."

The cloud is becoming the de facto platform to store data and run applications. Snowpark empowers companies, across all industries, to modernize their legacy data platforms. By doing so, they can digitize their business, leverage new types of applications and perform advanced analytics, all while minimizing their operational costs.

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

