Next Pathway SHIFT Cloud joins Microsoft's Azure Marketplace

Partnership enables Azure customers to take full advantage of Next Pathway's self-service, automatic code translation product

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, is pleased to announce that its market-leading product, SHIFT Cloud, is now available as a SaaS offering on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Azure Marketplace allows customers access to the most innovative products that help customers take full advantage of the benefits of the Azure cloud platform. By joining the Azure Marketplace, Next Pathway extends the reach of its automatic code translation product.

SHIFT Cloud puts the power of automatic code translation directly in the customer's hands. Azure customers now have access to a robust and performant code translation engine that allows them to translate legacy SQL code and ETL pipelines to Microsoft Azure in a self-service capacity.

Code translation has never been more straightforward and accessible while maintaining a high degree of coverage, performance and quality.

Migrating to Azure with ease

With SHIFT Cloud, Azure customers can move their legacy applications with ease. SHIFT Cloud eliminates the guesswork and headaches from the cloud migration process, giving Azure customers a reliable and streamlined end-to-end method to translate complex legacy workloads to the Azure cloud platform.

Moreover, every dollar of SHIFT Cloud spend will count toward a customer's cloud consumption commitment. This is increasingly important as the volatile economy impacts an enterprise's decision on what and when to migrate its workloads to the cloud.

The Azure Marketplace enables Next Pathway to offer the exact product that customers need when they need it. In addition to outfitting Azure customers with robust automatic code solutions, this partnership increases Next Pathway's brand visibility within the Azure Marketplace.

It also furthers Microsoft's commitment as a partner-focused organization.

This latest advancement comes on the heels of the public announcement last August of the collaboration between Microsoft and Next Pathway to accelerate the migration from legacy data warehouses and data lakes to Microsoft Azure. Next Pathway is already seeing tremendous adoption of SHIFT Cloud from Microsoft Azure customers.

"Our presence on the Azure Marketplace accelerates a customer's journey to Azure and makes it easier for them to spend their consumption commitments wisely and effectively," said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "But it also demonstrates Next Pathway's commitment to Microsoft and Microsoft's tremendous support of the partner community."

