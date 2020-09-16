Next Pathway's Industry-leading SHIFT™ Translator Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

Customers can now translate their legacy code to Snowflake and AWS RedShift in a self-service capacity

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, today announced that its industry-leading code translation technology, SHIFTTM Translator, is now available to customers through the AWS Marketplace. This listing empowers companies to leverage SHIFTTM Translator by subscribing to the tool through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) license directly from their AWS console.

This is a gamechanger for companies that are seeking an automated migration path to modern cloud platforms, from legacy technologies like Teradata and Netezza, to modern platforms like Snowflake and AWS Redshift. Through the SaaS offering, any company can start using SHIFTTM Translator immediately with just a few clicks, with the security, scalable compute and simplified billing that the AWS Marketplace provides.

SHIFTTM Translator on the AWS Marketplace allows users to quickly generate an analysis report on their legacy database code to accelerate migration planning, and translate complex code types, such as SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL, and others, without any intermediary. This self-service capability further accelerates the time to market for complex data warehouse migration projects.

"By launching our industry-leading SHIFTTM Translator on the AWS Marketplace, we are putting the power of automation directly in our customer's hands to accelerate their legacy to cloud migration projects", said Chetan Mathur, Chief Executive Officer at Next Pathway. "At Next Pathway we are intently focused on simplifying migrations to the cloud, and through our SaaS offering of SHIFTTM, we are equipping customers to start their migration projects faster and reduce their overall timelines and costs."

SHIFTTM Translator on AWS Marketplace is available immediately. You can learn more and subscribe to the service by clicking here.

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by the SHIFT™ Migration Suite , Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud.

SHIFT™ Migration Suite consists of four apps that automate key steps in a migration lifecycle:

SHIFT™ CRAWLER automatically scans and catalogs legacy data sources, including ETL pipelines, scheduler jobs, and downstream consuming applications, to uncover actionable insights to plan your migration more effectively.

SHIFT™ ANALYZER assesses various code types within legacy applications to create inventories of all objects, define complexity, and provide automation rates in order to size your migration.

SHIFT™ TRANSLATOR automates the translation of complex workloads when executing your migration to the cloud – including SQL, Stored Procedures, ETL, and various other code types – for various source and target platforms.

SHIFT™ TESTER automates key tasks in the testing lifecycle when executing and optimizing workloads within the cloud

Next Pathway accelerates the time to market for cloud migration initiatives. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

