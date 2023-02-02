NEXT PHASE OF M&M'S® SUPER BOWL LVII CAMPAIGN UNVEILED

One of Gen-Z's Favorite Brands* Debuts "Latest Changes" Under Made-Up Ma&Ya's Brand Banner

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&M'S® Brand is known for humor and colorful fun, entertaining fans while on a mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong – a world for all funkind. This year's Super Bowl LVII campaign continues to bring the fun with unexpected plot twists and humorous scenarios, designed to surprise and delight fun-loving fans leading up to and during the Big Game.

Last week, the brand announced that the spokescandies would be "taking an indefinite pause" in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII and that award-winning actress, musician and producer, Maya Rudolph, would be the star of M&M'S Super Bowl LVII commercial. Since it was announced that Rudolph would be starring in the commercial, she has implemented a number of changes including renaming the brand as Ma&Ya's and adding her face to the chocolate candies' outer shell.

Today, the star of the brand's Super Bowl LVII ad introduced her biggest and most brackish innovation to-date. We encourage all of those who have been following the campaign's journey to view the "clamderful" announcement here. We also encourage those who are just catching up to view the increasingly zany brand updates here and here.

While Rudolph has added her own comedic flare to the brand, bringing the humor and fun ahead of the Big Game, the beloved M&M'S spokescandies have been enjoying the opportunity to explore their outside passions in advance of their return to their long-term and official roles after Super Bowl LVII. The spokescandies have relished in new activities, reflective of their unique personalities, staying true to the M&M'S mission of bringing people together through fun and belonging.

Orange is now a meditation content host on Spotify, doing his best to help others find inner peace, whether or not he is able to do so for himself.

is now a meditation content host on Spotify, doing his best to help others find inner peace, whether or not he is able to do so for himself. Yellow spent his whole career as an M&M'S spokescandy and was frankly born to be a spokescandy, so he's found a new home as the face of the Snickers brand, telling the world on Instagram and on stands in the latest issue of People Magazine.

spent his whole career as an M&M'S spokescandy and was frankly born to be a spokescandy, so he's found a new home as the face of the Snickers brand, telling the world on Instagram and on stands in the latest issue of People Magazine. Brown is becoming a guest host at Cheddar News, offering her perspective on representation in business, starting this Friday, Feb. 3 , at 9:30AM ET . Viewers can find out how to watch Brown during her journey at Cheddar News here .

is becoming a guest host at Cheddar News, offering her perspective on representation in business, starting this , at . Viewers can find out how to watch Brown during her journey at Cheddar News Purple is continuing her mission of spreading authenticity and acceptance through her passion for music, working with one of the world's best vocal coaches, Cheryl Porter , to create music on TikTok and Instagram.

is continuing her mission of spreading authenticity and acceptance through her passion for music, working with one of the world's best vocal coaches, , to create music on TikTok and Instagram. Blue is becoming a sports commentator, lending his colorful take on every angle of the upcoming Big Game.

is becoming a sports commentator, lending his colorful take on every angle of the upcoming Big Game. Red is trying to keep the spotlight and capitalize on his long tenured fame, by making his presence known on eBay to sell his M&M'S collectibles in his own store with items that remind us of his awesomeness. He's so awesome, his first batch of collectibles sold out in just one hour!

is trying to keep the spotlight and capitalize on his long tenured fame, by making his presence known on eBay to sell his M&M'S collectibles in his own store with items that remind us of his awesomeness. He's so awesome, his first batch of collectibles sold out in just one hour! Green is partnering with trailblazing streetwear creator Jazerai Allen-Lord to create her very first sneaker design, telling her story across TikTok and Instagram inspiring future entrepreneurs.

The M&M'S Brand's new 30-second spot, produced by BBDO New York, will air during the third commercial break in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Additionally, fans will get to experience the full Super Bowl LVII campaign storyline, as part of the global brand refresh and focus on purpose that launched in January 2022.

For more information and updates on this Super Bowl LVII campaign and ad, fans can visit M&M'S at mms.com.

