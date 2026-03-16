NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers Named Official Techstars Network Partner

New Partnership Expands Legal and Fundraising Support for Techstars Founders Globally

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT, powered by Shulman Rogers, the startup practice of national law firm Shulman Rogers, has been named an Official Techstars Network Partner.

Through this partnership, NEXT will provide Techstars founders with access to legal services and fundraising-related support from company formation and seed financing through capital raises, growth, and exit transactions. Since its launch in 2018, NEXT has advised more than 700 startups through its broad range of fixed-fee packages, affordable pricing, deep startup expertise, AI-enabled technology infrastructure, and a commitment to innovating legal services to meet the unique needs of startups.

NEXT, powered by Shulman Rogers has been named an Official Techstars Network Partner. Post this

"Techstars is committed to surrounding founders with trusted partners who understand the realities of launching and scaling startup companies," said Ryan Spillane, Chief Commercial Officer, Techstars. "NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers and My NEXT Raise bring deep startup expertise and a practical, founder-aligned approach to legal strategy and fundraising preparation. We are excited to welcome NEXT as an Official Network Partner."

As part of the collaboration, Techstars founders will also have access to My NEXT Raise, a SaaS and AI-enabled platform built and launched by NEXT to support "Investor Readiness." The platform has supported hundreds of founders preparing for investor diligence and capital raising efforts since launching in 2025. My NEXT Raise includes structured preparation tools, curated investor access, seamless connectivity to other service providers, founder-focused programming, and a Premium AI Data Room designed to assist founders in organizing diligence materials.

"Our mission has always been to make sophisticated legal strategy and counseling accessible to startup founders from day one through a model designed by and for entrepreneurs," said Anthony Millin, Founder and Co-Chair of NEXT. "NEXT delivers startup-focused guidance backed by the institutional depth of a full-service law firm, allowing us to stay alongside founders from formation through financing, scale, and exit."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment between Techstars and NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers to strengthen the startup ecosystem by equipping founders with the infrastructure, strategy, and support to build durable companies.

Visit next.law, mynextraise.com, and shulmanrogers.com for more information.

About NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers

NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers is a national award-winning early-stage startup and emerging growth company practice within Shulman Rogers, purpose-built for startups. Integrated with the resources of a full-service law firm, startups can seamlessly access sophisticated legal counsel across corporate law, capital raising, employment, intellectual property, securities, mergers and acquisitions, tax, real estate, litigation, estate planning, and additional practice areas.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers