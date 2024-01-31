NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers Wins 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Award - Best Law Firm for Enabling Start-Up Success

News provided by

Shulman Rogers

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers is proud to have been selected as the Best Law Firm for Enabling Start-Up Success by Law.com and Legaltech News through their 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards. The Leaders in Tech Awards celebrate the achievements of lawyers and companies leading technology, innovation and the profession as a whole.

Launched in 2018, NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers continues to disrupt the legal industry through its innovative approach to the delivery of legal services to startup and emerging growth companies. In addition to the fixed-fee packages, scalability, access to senior business attorneys and technology platforms, the new, holistic approach that facilitates access to seed to Series A capital has further enabled NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers to secure a strong foothold in the startup ecosystem.

Founder and Co-Chair of NEXT, Anthony Millin said "We are honored to be recognized by Law.com and Legaltech News – this category and award has special meaning for us as our Mission is to "Empower Startup Success." We will continue to innovate the startup legal services market and support startups in their journey to de-risk and successfully grow their companies.

NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers was recognized by Legalweek in 2021 as the Startup/Emerging Growth Law Firm of the Year and in 2023 as a finalist in the Enabling Startup Success and Most Innovative Legal Department categories. In 2022, NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers was recognized by The American Lawyer as a finalist for their Most Innovative Law Firm Award.

"It has been inspiring to watch Anthony's passion for the startup community grow into such an impactful enterprise," said Shulman Rogers' Managing Shareholder, Sam Spiritos. "The Firm is pleased to support the ongoing development of the NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers platform and witness the successes of its many entrepreneurial clients."

To read the full press release about the Legaltech Leaders in Tech Awards, click HERE.

To learn more about NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers HERE.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers offers local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Also from this source

Shulman Rogers Law Firm Announces Winner of Black-Owned Business Program - Slip Signal Technologies, LLC

Shulman Rogers Law Firm Announces Winner of Black-Owned Business Program - Slip Signal Technologies, LLC

Shulman Rogers Law Firm announces the winner of Year 2 of its Black-Owned Business Program. Slip Signal Technologies, LLC, a semiconductor design and ...
Shulman Rogers Launches Year Two of Local Black-Owned Business Program To Provide Free Legal Services For A Year

Shulman Rogers Launches Year Two of Local Black-Owned Business Program To Provide Free Legal Services For A Year

Shulman Rogers Law Firm today reaffirms its commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses with the launch of Year Two of its Black-Owned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.