NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers Wins 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Award - Best Law Firm for Enabling Start-Up Success

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers is proud to have been selected as the Best Law Firm for Enabling Start-Up Success by Law.com and Legaltech News through their 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards. The Leaders in Tech Awards celebrate the achievements of lawyers and companies leading technology, innovation and the profession as a whole.

Launched in 2018, NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers continues to disrupt the legal industry through its innovative approach to the delivery of legal services to startup and emerging growth companies. In addition to the fixed-fee packages, scalability, access to senior business attorneys and technology platforms, the new, holistic approach that facilitates access to seed to Series A capital has further enabled NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers to secure a strong foothold in the startup ecosystem.

Founder and Co-Chair of NEXT, Anthony Millin said "We are honored to be recognized by Law.com and Legaltech News – this category and award has special meaning for us as our Mission is to "Empower Startup Success." We will continue to innovate the startup legal services market and support startups in their journey to de-risk and successfully grow their companies.

NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers was recognized by Legalweek in 2021 as the Startup/Emerging Growth Law Firm of the Year and in 2023 as a finalist in the Enabling Startup Success and Most Innovative Legal Department categories. In 2022, NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers was recognized by The American Lawyer as a finalist for their Most Innovative Law Firm Award.

"It has been inspiring to watch Anthony's passion for the startup community grow into such an impactful enterprise," said Shulman Rogers' Managing Shareholder, Sam Spiritos . "The Firm is pleased to support the ongoing development of the NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers platform and witness the successes of its many entrepreneurial clients."

