Shulman Rogers Announces Expansion Into Baltimore Region With the Addition of Renowned Attorneys

BALTIMORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers, a full-service law firm offering a comprehensive range of business and personal legal services, today proudly announced the addition of three esteemed Baltimore-based attorneys - Joshua Glikin, Matthew Hjortsberg and Schyler Bailey - to its roster. This is the first phase of a strategic expansion into Baltimore where the firm will soon open a new office.

The new Baltimore presence underscores Shulman Rogers' commitment to extending its services to a broader clientele. "Our vision is to bring the same dedication and excellence in legal service to the Baltimore community that Shulman Rogers is known for. With the addition of Josh, Matt and Schyler, we're poised to deliver unparalleled legal guidance to our existing and new clients in this vibrant city," Managing Shareholder, Sam Spiritos added.

The Baltimore office will be staffed with distinguished legal talent known for their exceptional service in the Baltimore community:

Joshua Glikin brings expertise in intellectual property litigation including technology disputes, patent, trademark and copyright infringement matters and trade secret misappropriation. His business litigation experience includes class action defense, false advertising and unfair competition claims, employment discrimination and restrictive covenant disputes, securities fraud claims and a wide range of partnership and commercial contract disputes.

Matthew Hjortsberg has extensive experience representing commercial contractors, subcontractors, design professionals and owners in complex construction and business disputes. He regularly represents private companies and owners, officers and directors, in arbitration, mediation and litigation proceedings in state and federal courts. Among his many accolades, Matt has been named to the Maryland Top 100 Super Lawyers list repeatedly and was designated Lawyer of the Year for Construction Law in Baltimore.

Schyler Bailey is a highly skilled litigator who brings a wealth of experience to her construction law practice, working directly with clients to manage risk and handle a variety of cases from inception to resolution. She is actively involved with the Building Congress & Exchange, where she serves as a Board Member and Young Professionals Committee Chair, and the Maryland State Bar Association, where she serves on the Construction Section Council.

"After serving clients in Baltimore and beyond for many years, it is with great excitement that we join the well-established firm of Shulman Rogers," says Matthew Hjortsberg. "Josh, Schyler and I are proud to play a pivotal role in this expansion."

Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm with a breadth of experience across numerous legal specializations. Founded on principles of trust, integrity and the delivery of outstanding legal services, the firm has built its reputation on years of exceptional advocacy across the Mid-Atlantic region. For more information about Shulman Rogers, please visit ShulmanRogers.com.

