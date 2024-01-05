Shulman Rogers Law Firm Announces Winner of Black-Owned Business Program - Slip Signal Technologies, LLC

News provided by

Shulman Rogers

05 Jan, 2024, 08:58 ET

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers Law Firm announces the winner of Year 2 of its Black-Owned Business Program. Slip Signal Technologies, LLC, a semiconductor design and consulting company founded in 2022, will receive free legal services for 2024.

Slip Signal Technologies founder, Dr. Paige Shelborne, is delighted to have been selected from a long list of black-owned businesses that applied for the year of gratis legal services. Dr. Shelborne says, "I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to receive complimentary legal services in 2024. Your generosity enables us to access crucial legal support, and I am deeply appreciative of your commitment to fostering equal access."

The Black-Owned Business Program, launched in 2022 and co-chaired by two Shulman Rogers' shareholders, Michael Lichtenstein and Kimberly Mann, is part of the firm's commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region.

"Shulman Rogers is excited to work with Slip Signal Technologies in Year 2 of this program designed to support the Black business community in the DMV," said Kimberly Mann, Program Co-Chair. "We look forward to playing a role in their continued success."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers offers local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

