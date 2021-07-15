NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers Wins LegalWeek's Startup/Emerging Company Law Firm of the Year Award

Launched in 2018, NEXT presents a new model for the delivery of legal services to startup and emerging growth companies, through predictable and sustainable legal fees (including more than 75 fixed-price packages and service bundles); access to senior business attorneys; transparency, efficiency and collaboration via a variety of technology tools; and a client-centric approach.

Commenting on the award, Founder and Co-Chair of NEXT, Anthony Millin, said, "We are honored to be recognized by Law.com and Legaltech News – and thrilled that our model for delivering legal services has been embraced by entrepreneurs and business owners. We relish the opportunity to contribute to our clients' successes and look forward to continuing to drive innovation in the way legal services for startups are packaged, priced, delivered and serviced."

Offering much more than just legal services, NEXT works with founders as a long term partner in their success, from the development of a new idea and raising a seed round all the way through centi-million-dollar growth rounds and exit. The number of NEXT clients has more than doubled each year since the platform's launch.

"It has been inspiring to watch Anthony's passion for the startup community grow into such a successful and impactful enterprise," said Shulman Rogers' Managing Shareholder, Sam Spiritos. "The Firm is pleased to provide the launch pad for the NEXT platform and support the growth of its many entrepreneurial clients."

NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers, is a new model for the delivery of legal services for the full life-cycle of startup and emerging growth companies. NEXT has productized a broad range of legal services and clients receive legal guidance and services through a high-touch, hands-on legal team comprised of senior Shulman Rogers' attorneys. NEXT leverages a range of cloud-based technologies and new business models to create and deliver a unique and powerful client-centric experience.

Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm with its principal office located in Potomac, Maryland and branch offices in Tysons Corner, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Our nearly 90 attorneys work collaboratively across our real estate, corporate, commercial litigation and personal services departments to support national, regional and local clients in response to all of their legal needs.

