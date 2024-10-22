Next PR Continues Mission to #doGood and Opens Application for 2025 Conscious Capitalism Program

For the ninth consecutive year, the agency is accepting applications for its pro bono PR program designed for companies changing the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, announced a request for proposals for its next Conscious Capitalism client. The team seeks to offer pro bono PR services to an innovative organization dedicated to positively impacting the world. This six-month partnership is set to span from April to September 2025.

For the ninth year running, this program aims to support organizations' goals through PR services such as media relations, social media, messaging workshops, video creation, media trainings and more. The team most recently partnered with Food Research & Action Center and The Petey Greene Program to assist with building brand awareness through media relations and media training workshops to prepare spokespeople for media opportunities.

"The kickoff of our Conscious Capitalism partnership is one of my favorite times of year," said CEO Heather Kelly. "It's a privilege to provide help tell the stories of organizations making the world a better place."

The firm has established three guidelines clients must demonstrate to align with its company values:

Kickass culture Innovative work Continuous curiosity about making the world a better place

To submit a proposal, email the Conscious Capitalism team ([email protected]) by January 17, 2025, with answers to the following questions:

What is your organization's mission? Please share in two sentences or less. How is your organization kickass, innovative and committed to improving the lives of others? How will you benefit from public relations efforts?

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for four consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

