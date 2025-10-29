Next PR Introduces AI Optimization Services to Boost Brand Visibility in the Age of AI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced the debut of its AI Optimization Services, designed to help brands stay visible and authoritative in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven search and large language model (LLM) results.

The Role of PR in an AI-Driven World

With 96% of AI citations coming from PR content, the ability to be recognized as a credible source by AI tools has become essential for brand success and visibility. Next PR's AI Optimization Services leverage insights from LLMs, like ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity, to ensure clients' messaging appears as top answers in AI searches, enhancing visibility beyond traditional media.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping how brands earn attention, and public relations is at the center of that transformation," said Nicole Paleologus, managing director at Next PR. "With LLMs now guiding how people discover and evaluate companies, brand success depends on content that AI recognizes as credible and authoritative. By optimizing PR strategies for AI, Next PR is guiding brands on how to stay visible, build trust and ensure their narratives rise to the top in this new era of search."

AI Services Offered:

Next PR's AI optimization team offers services including:

Use of AI tools to discover actual user queries that are then reverse-engineered into stories secured for clients

Tailored media outreach that increases discoverability in LLM search results

Website audit with recommendations on how to optimize for AI

Share of model analysis to pinpoint when and how often a brand appears in LLM search queries

Citation analysis, which provides insight into where a brand and/or its competitors are being mentioned

Sentiment analysis to understand how a brand is being presented across various LLMs

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) to optimize content to appear in a search or be shown as a direct answer when a user asks AI a question

to optimize content to appear in a search or be shown as a direct answer when a user asks AI a question Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to help a brand show up in AI-generated summaries

to help a brand show up in AI-generated summaries Google Analytics to measure and analyze website traffic from LLMs

Next PR's AI Services

To explore how Next PR can help boost brand visibility in the age of AI, click here.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 120 list for seven consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and is a 10-time honoree as a Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com .

Media Contact

Olivia Stover

[email protected]

SOURCE Next PR