Next PR Continues Mission To #doGood and Opens Application for 2026 Conscious Capitalism Program

For the 10th consecutive year, the agency invites mission-driven organizations to apply for its pro bono PR program to support companies that are changing the world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, is now accepting proposals for its 2026 Conscious Capitalism Program. The selected organization will receive six months of pro bono PR services from April to September 2026, aimed at amplifying its impact and visibility.

For a decade, Next PR's Conscious Capitalism Program has empowered purpose-driven organizations through high-impact PR services including media relations, social media strategy, messaging workshops, video creation, media training and more.

Most recently, the team partnered with B-COS We Care For Our Community to lead a transformative messaging workshop and rebranding initiative. Strategic media outreach and social media best practices elevated B-COS' brand and strengthened engagement with its core audiences.

"Each new chapter of our Conscious Capitalism program brings renewed purpose," said Heather Kelly, CEO of Next PR. "We're proud to help mission-driven organizations share their stories and expand their impact."

The firm has established three guidelines organizations must demonstrate to be considered:

A kickass culture Innovative work Continuous curiosity about making the world a better place

To submit a proposal, email the Conscious Capitalism team ([email protected]) by Jan. 17, 2026 with answers to the following questions:

What is your organization's mission? (Two sentences or less) How is your organization kickass, innovative and committed to improving lives? How would public relations support your goals?

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 120 list for seven consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 10 years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

