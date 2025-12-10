Next PR's Conscious Capitalism Program Drives Impact for B-COS We Care in 2025

The PR firm's Conscious Capitalism Program provided pro bono services to its 15th partner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced the results of its 2025 Conscious Capitalism Program, which contributed $120,000 in pro bono PR services to its latest partner: B-COS We Care For Our Community (B-COS).

Over a six-month partnership, Next PR focused on elevating B-COS' brand visibility and deepening its engagement with core audiences. The agency led a transformative messaging workshop and rebranding initiative, followed by strategic media outreach and development of social media best practices tailored to B-COS' mission of community care and empowerment.

Key Results:

Secured a front-page feature in The Gazette and an on-air story with KKTV, significantly increasing local awareness

Achieved widespread calendar listings for the annual FunD Fair in outlets including The Gazette , Beacon Senior News , SoCo Insider and Colorado Springs Independent

, , and Colorado Springs Independent Delivered a comprehensive messaging workshop, new boilerplate language, press releases and interview talking points

Conducted a social media audit, provided best practices guides for Instagram and Facebook and supported ongoing content creation

Developed new marketing collateral, including event signage and a refreshed B-COS We Care brochure

Supported B-COS through a pivotal disaffiliation, helping clarify and communicate its mission to the community

"Next PR's partnership and media expertise helped us clarify our message and connect with new audiences," said Tilly Gibbs, President and Volunteer at B-COS We Care For Our Community. "The team's thoughtful approach and strategic guidance have made a real difference in how we tell our story. Bargain Box Thrift Store profits have routinely increased by 15–20% since our partnership began."

This collaboration marks the 15th Conscious Capitalism client supported by Next PR since the program's inception. The initiative continues to offer high-impact PR services, including media relations, social media strategy, messaging workshops, video production and media training, to mission-driven organizations working to make the world a better place.

Interested in becoming the next partner? Email your application to the Conscious Capitalism team at [email protected] by Jan. 17, 2026.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 120 list for seven consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 10 years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com .

About B-COS We Care

B-COS We Care for Our Community is an all-volunteer philanthropic nonprofit with an array of programs to serve individuals in El Paso County, Colorado.

Contact: Orange Berets, [email protected]

