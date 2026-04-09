Next PR Partners With TESSA for 2026 Conscious Capitalism Program

TESSA marks the agency's 16th partnership providing pro bono services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, announces a partnership with TESSA for its 2026 Conscious Capitalism program.

From April to September 2026, Next PR will offer $120,000 in pro bono PR support to help TESSA grow its awareness and impact in Douglas County. This collaboration reinforces Next PR's commitment to driving meaningful social change through strategic communications, aligning with its mission to help tell stories that change the world.

TESSA provides safety and support pathways to healing for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Their work is survivor-led, trauma-informed and grounded in the belief that no one should have to navigate violence or fear alone.

"We believe businesses have a responsibility to use their platform for meaningful impact," said Heather Kelly, CEO of Next PR. "TESSA's leadership in supporting survivors across the Front Range reflects the kind of mission-driven work we are proud to stand behind. As our 16th Conscious Capitalism partner, we'll focus on elevating their visibility and ensuring more people know where help is available."

The partnership includes:

Media relations in local Douglas County Colorado publications and the larger Colorado Front Range market

Social media audit with best practices and tips for content improvement

Messaging workshops to support brand alignment

"Our organization is incredibly grateful to partner with Next PR to expand local awareness of our services," shared Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA. "Their support will help ensure survivors know exactly where to turn in moments of crisis, while also reinforcing that safety and healing extend far beyond immediate response."

Next PR's work with TESSA is part of its ongoing Conscious Capitalism program, which strives to support organizations making a difference in their communities. Learn more about the program and past partnerships here.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 120 list for seven consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for 10 years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

Contact: Orange Berets, [email protected]

SOURCE Next PR