Next PR Earns Eight Industry Awards Recognizing Successful Client Results and Individual Performance

Awards for Client Work and Team Member Accomplishments Honor the Firm's Dedication to Innovation, Employee Growth and Achieving Client Goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced the agency has received eight industry awards in 2024, highlighting individual team member performance, company culture, the firm's extensive service offerings and success of multiple client campaigns.

Next PR team members were awarded for their constant innovation and ability to push others to think outside the box, including:

PRNEWS Top Women Awards, "The Changemakers" for Next PR Director Amy Dardinger : Dardinger's impressive account work, from spearheading strategy to crisis communications planning, for clients across healthcare, supply chain, fintech and law in her 10+ years at Next PR named her a "Changemaker."

Dardinger's impressive account work, from spearheading strategy to crisis communications planning, for clients across healthcare, supply chain, fintech and law in her 10+ years at Next PR named her a "Changemaker." Globee Awards, "Thought Leadership in Human Resources and Training" for Next PR Recruitment and HR Manager Ange Alvarez : Alvarez was honored for fostering a supportive, award-winning workplace where team members feel valued.

Alvarez was honored for fostering a supportive, award-winning workplace where team members feel valued. PRNEWS People of the Year Awards, "Ones to Watch" for Next PR Specialist Jillian Rhinehart : Rhinehart's long-standing client relationships, account retention and analyst relations expertise led to this win.

Rhinehart's long-standing client relationships, account retention and analyst relations expertise led to this win. PRNEWS People of the Year Awards, "Data & Management" for Next PR Senior Lead Ashley Klaus : Klaus was recognized for being the powerhouse behind Next PR's reporting, paid advertising and lead generation efforts for the agency.

Next PR also earned agency-wide recognition for its culture and successful client work, including:

Inc. Power Partners Award: Inc. Magazine recognized Next PR as an agency that excels at delivering measurable results by landing media coverage, driving sales and building brands for clients.

Inc. Magazine recognized Next PR as an agency that excels at delivering measurable results by landing media coverage, driving sales and building brands for clients. A third consecutive Great Places to Work Certification: More than 89% of the team agrees that Next PR is a great place to work, exceeding the average U.S. company's employee rating by nearly 40%.

More than 89% of the team agrees that Next PR is a great place to work, exceeding the average U.S. company's employee rating by nearly 40%. Ragan's 2024 PR Daily Awards: Next PR's work with Ossia for its product launch at the CES event earned a finalist nod in the B2C campaign category.

Next PR's work with Ossia for its product launch at the CES event earned a finalist nod in the B2C campaign category. PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 for six consecutive years: New Express Service offerings, an expanded crisis communications program and compelling references from current Next PR clients earned the agency a spot on this list for the sixth year in a row.

"Our agency strives to innovate within every sector of our PR offerings, and these awards prove how we operate as a cohesive, kickass team." said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "In a year packed with uncertainty, a presidential election, the Olympics and countless newsworthy moments, we were able to act as true partners to our clients by providing guidance and delivering results that drove real impact for our clients."

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Next PR is proud to boast the best and brightest minds from coast to coast, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – every single day. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 120 list for six consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Founded in 1978, the firm has evolved with footprints in Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Colorado Springs. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at www.nextpr.com.

