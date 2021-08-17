Next PR Named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 List for Second Year in a Row as Firm Closes First Half of 2021 with Strong Momentum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning public relations firm, today announced it was named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for the second consecutive year. The firm's staff also earned prestigious industry awards in the first half of 2021 while adding new service offerings and expanding its client roster, signaling strong momentum heading into the second half of the year.

In addition to the firm's inclusion in the Agency Elite Top 100 list, two Next PR team members were recognized individually with prominent honors this year. Next PR Chief Operating Officer Geri Johnson won Ragan's Top Women in Communications Award in the Mentor category. Kathleen Marchetti, the firm's Director of Marketing and Innovation, took home the Ragan and PR Daily's Communicator of the Year Award in the Editor of the Year category.

Following a successful rebrand earlier this year underscoring its focus on the future, Next PR demonstrated its ability to drive client success and resilience in a fast-evolving economic climate. Over the past six months, the firm assisted in funding announcements for seven clients, representing a total of $334 million raised. It also collaborated with clients to announce nine acquisitions and generated 1,849 media placements over the same timeframe.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done so far in 2021 and I'm grateful to the amazing Next PR team for stepping up to get results for clients, sometimes under challenging circumstances," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "As we celebrate the firm's achievements and our clients' and team members' successes in the first and second quarters, we're constantly assessing the media landscape and innovating with new services to deliver results and help clients navigate what's next."

Over the past 12 months, Next PR introduced three new major offerings, including more robust influencer marketing and analyst relations programs as well as an executive social media management program, extending the firm's services beyond traditional media relations. To learn more about Next PR, visit www.nextpr.com.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and is consistently recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. To inquire about job opportunities at Next PR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

