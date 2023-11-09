Next PR Opens Submissions for 2024 Conscious Capitalism Partner With Mission To #doGood

PR Firm Requests Proposals From Companies Interested in Pro Bono Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced a request for proposals for its next Conscious Capitalism client. The agency is looking to provide pro bono PR services to an organization doing innovative work and making the world a better place. The partnership will span six months from April to September 2024.

Next PR began its Conscious Capitalism program to establish strong ties with mission-driven organizations that would benefit from pro bono services. Now in its eighth year, the program supports organizations' goals through holistic PR and marketing strategies beyond just media relations – from social media audits to messaging workshops to crisis planning. The team works to help these brands increase brand awareness, media train spokespeople, boost media coverage, build influencer relationships and grow social media channels.

To date, Next PR has collaborated with a variety of impactful partners, including The Alliance Center , Neopenda , Tech Impact , Mother Superior, Brewability , and most recently, Peak Education and Gift of Adoption, assisting with media campaigns, influencer relations and social media audits.

"We've had the honor to tell the stories of incredible organizations that are improving the world through their work," shared CEO Heather Kelly. "I look forward to another year of our Conscious Capitalism program to continue making meaningful impact and empowering our team to become agents of change for the greater good."

Next PR is now seeking proposals for its 2024 partner from organizations championing worthy causes including, but not limited to, diversity in tech, clean energy and healthcare advances.

The firm has established three guidelines clients must demonstrate to align with its company values:

Kickass culture Innovative work Continuous curiosity about making the world a better place

"It's a privilege to help oversee our Conscious Capitalism efforts at Next PR," shared Julie Solomon, Lead. "Often, organizations lack the necessary resources and capacity to build impactful marketing and PR strategies. We're here to provide support, act as an extension of their team and help share their mission with a wider audience."

To submit a proposal, email the Conscious Capitalism team ( [email protected] ) by January 19, 2024, with answers to the following questions:

What is your organization's mission? Please share in two sentences or less. How is your organization kickass, innovative and committed to improving the lives of others? How will you benefit from public relations efforts such as media relations and social media management?

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, it has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. The team boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. Next PR has been Great Place to Work® certified for two years running, named a Top Place to Work by PR News, included in PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for three consecutive years, and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Next PR's work through its Conscious Capitalism program has received recognition from Ragan's PR Daily Awards and the PR Week Purpose Awards. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

