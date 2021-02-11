Next PR Partners with Mother Superior for Conscious Capitalism Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, a national public relations firm, today announced it will be providing pro bono PR services for Mother Superior, a venture and social purpose foundry, as its next client partner in its Conscious Capitalism program.

The agency is partnering with Mother Superior because of its mission to provide access to entrepreneurs who are left outside of the traditional venture capital margins. Mother Superior recognizes that the venture ecosystem was built by the privileged few who meet the traditional startup profile. The company aims to redefine early-stage venture capital. Next PR will help generate awareness around Mother Superior's mission as well as highlight its portfolio companies through media relations services.

"As PR professionals, it is our job to share stories about companies that are doing good in the world," says Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "We believe in the work Mother Superior is doing to change the venture ecosystem and we look forward to working closely with CEO and founder Jo Marini to bring media attention to her story as she partners with Everyday Founders to build their early stage, social purpose ventures."

The partnership recently kicked off and will continue throughout 2021 as Mother Superior formally launches its first Venture Partners.

"This partnership opportunity gives us more power to change how we define founders, fix the systemic issues that keep great ideas from taking flight and spark a conversation about equitable access to opportunity, wealth and socioeconomic agency in the United States," says Jo Marini, CEO and founder of Mother Superior.

This is Next PR's seventh client partner for its Conscious Capitalism program. The company aims to continue establishing strong community ties with nonprofits and startups in need of pro bono PR services to improve organizational effectiveness in resource saving, brand messaging and media opportunities.

About Next PR

Next PR, formerly SSPR, is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been named a Top Place to Work by PR News and is consistently recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. To inquire about job opportunities at Next PR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

About Mother Superior

Mother Superior is a venture and social purpose foundry, on a mission to elevate Everyday Founders and re-align brands with meaningful social purpose initiatives. Our Venture Foundry aims to launch resilient and socially equitable businesses, expand economic agency and help the next generation of founders rise through annual 1% returns to the Everyday Founders Fund. This first-of-its-kind model will launch four new ventures in 2021 to include REYN, Minerva Minded, Darlings and a still-secret project.

CONTACT: Julianne Weinman, (267) 629-9954, [email protected]

SOURCE Next PR