Next PR Takes Home 10 Awards in 2020, Recognizing the Agency's Exceptional Agility & Performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating exceptional resilience amid an uncertain year, national public relations firm Next PR earned 10 industry accolades for its outstanding work in 2020, solidifying its position as one of the industry's top PR agencies.

The high-profile awards from leading industry trade media like PR News, PR Daily and Ragan's validate Next PR's innovative, results-oriented strategies and recognize its talented staff and growth-focused company culture.

Next PR, formerly SSPR, emphasizes leadership development and career growth, transparent business practices and inclusivity. It cultivates a passionate, engaged team that exceeds expectations for clients with its smart, customized and ROI-centric strategies. In 2020, it's high-performing yet supportive environment earned the company top honors as both a PRNews Agency Elite 100 and Top Place to Work in the public relations field.

Next PR was also recognized for the third consecutive year as a Dave Thomas Adoption-Friendly Workplace for its unique adoption assistance program that helps employees grow their families by making adoption a supported option for every working parent.

As proof of Next PR's client performance, two of its campaigns won national recognition over the last year. Its launch campaign for Living Spaces' Nate + Jeremiah furniture collection, featuring celebrity interior design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, earned finalist recognition in PR Daily's 2020 Media Relations Awards for best use of a celebrity or personality. And in the Ragan's 2020 PR Daily Awards Cause-Related Marketing Campaign category, the agency was named a finalist for its conscious capitalism COVID-19 awareness work for the El Paso County (Colo.) Public Health Department.

Next PR's dynamic environment encourages employees to be creative, agile and to push the boundaries of conventional PR, enabling staff at every level to thrive and bring their authentic selves to work, driving career growth and industry accolades. This year, five Next PR professionals earned competitive performance awards, including:

Ragan's Top Women in Communications honored VP of Media Relations Shannon Tucker for her outstanding mentorship, coaching and support for up-and-coming Next PR leaders.

PRNews Rising Star 30 and Under recognized Senior Specialist Julie Solomon for her tenacity, drive and team spirit that not only landed hundreds of media placements, but also brought in 13 new clients worth $1.2 million in annual revenue.

PRNews PR People of the Year honored Lead of Innovation Ashley Glenn, recognizing her measurement and reporting expertise and data-driven approach to brand and sales strategies through her mastery of Google Analytics, metrics and ROI.

Ragan & PR Daily's Communicator of the Year and Rising Star Awards recognized Director of Media Relations Amy Dardinger as Measurement Professional of the Year for her ability to demonstrate Share of Voice (SOV) and ROI for clients in a way that drives real, quantifiable business value.

Colorado Inno on Fire honored Senior Coordinator Morgan Wolfe for her innovative strategies in media relations, social media and event coordination, as well as her philanthropic work leading volunteer efforts across the agency.

"I couldn't be prouder of our outstanding team for the way they've adapted their strategies, displayed incredible resiliency and grown as PR professionals over the past year," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "We set the performance bar extremely high for ourselves and for our clients, and even under challenging circumstances, our team still delivered outstanding results. Every single team member is deserving of accolades."

Beyond traditional media relations, Next PR also offers fully integrated strategies that span media, analysts, influencers and social media strategy. The nationwide firm also provides podcast and digital video engagement solutions that help clients launch and build brands, drive sales, secure funding and even devise exit strategies.

