Next PR Uses Paid Volunteer Time To Support Philanthropic Causes and Provide Pro Bono PR Services Throughout Pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning public relations firm, encouraged team members to get creative and lean into their professional skills to assist more than a dozen organizations with pro bono PR services virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next PR provides 24 hours of paid volunteer time off (VTO) each year to all team members, and many of the firm's PR pros also donate their personal time to causes that better the communities in which they live and work. During the pandemic, team members reached out to volunteer virtually, donate time and money, and use their PR skills to support companies in need. The team provided services like media pitching, social media training, website auditing and support, video services and more to the organizations listed below.

"For many of the organizations that improve lives in our communities, the pandemic cut off access to in-person volunteer workers just as the need for services was greatest," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "Our team members stepped up to fill the void, volunteering on a virtual basis to help these organizations get media attention to reach people in need, connect with donors and raise awareness, bolstering the effect of charitable efforts. I'm so proud of their work."

By building media relationships, Next PR created and implemented fully integrated strategies that included influencer and social media outreach as well as podcast and digital video engagement, helping organizations that do good in the world tell their stories more effectively. In addition to providing VTO, Next PR works with many startups and nonprofits through the company's Conscious Capitalism program. Learn more at https://www.nextpr.com/culture.

Organizations supported include:

Mother Superior , a venture and social purpose foundry

, a venture and social purpose foundry Inside Out Youth Services , a nonprofit providing a safe space for LGBTQ youth and their allies

, a nonprofit providing a safe space for LGBTQ youth and their allies VISIONS, Inc. , a nonprofit training and consulting organization specializing in diversity and inclusion

, a nonprofit training and consulting organization specializing in diversity and inclusion Generation Hope , a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing poverty one family at a time by providing direct sponsorship and support to teen parents who are attending college

, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing poverty one family at a time by providing direct sponsorship and support to teen parents who are attending college No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit , a sexuality awareness and counseling nonprofit organization

, a sexuality awareness and counseling nonprofit organization Neopenda , a startup that specializes in making neonatal vital monitors for babies in developing countries

, a startup that specializes in making neonatal vital monitors for babies in developing countries Fighting Children's Cancer Foundation , an independent nonprofit foundation providing financial assistance to families in need who have a child with cancer

, an independent nonprofit foundation providing financial assistance to families in need who have a child with cancer El Paso County Department of Public Health , a county department dedicated to promoting and protecting public health and environmental quality across El Paso County, Colorado

, a county department dedicated to promoting and protecting public health and environmental quality across EBS Children's Institute of Philadelphia , a leading research, training and teaching organization working to advance the field of special education and pediatric therapy

, a leading research, training and teaching organization working to advance the field of special education and pediatric therapy Meadow View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center , a skilled nursing facility offering high quality therapy and care

, a skilled nursing facility offering high quality therapy and care Refugee One , a resettlement agency creating opportunity for refugees fleeing war, terror and persecution to build new lives of safety, dignity and self-reliance

, a resettlement agency creating opportunity for refugees fleeing war, terror and persecution to build new lives of safety, dignity and self-reliance Colorado Palliative and Hospice Care , a community-based organization dedicated to hospice and palliative care

, a community-based organization dedicated to hospice and palliative care The Colorado Springs School , a college preparatory, day and international school serving students from preschool through high school

, a college preparatory, day and international school serving students from preschool through high school Preston County Senior Citizens , an organization promoting the health, independence, dignity and overall well-being of seniors in Preston County, WV

, an organization promoting the health, independence, dignity and overall well-being of seniors in Piedmont Health Center , a community health center committed to helping change the lives of everyone in its communities

, a community health center committed to helping change the lives of everyone in its communities Broomfield FISH , a nonprofit organization that provides food, emergency financial assistance and one-on-one mentoring support to residents in need

, a nonprofit organization that provides food, emergency financial assistance and one-on-one mentoring support to residents in need Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit supporting children from birth through age 12 who live in homeless or low-income situations, providing them with the essential items needed to thrive

