Next Solutions Group Acquires Majority Ownership in Itself

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), an award-winning reputation management consultancy, has purchased majority ownership in itself from The Next Practices Group (NPG).

"As NSG has steadily grown its client base and services, it has become clear that we provide a unique offering and have an unparalleled team that delivers real results," said Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., CEO of NSG. "Investing in ourselves is the next logical step in our strategic growth, and with the completion of this purchase we are excited to continue to deepen our relationships with our current clients and introduce new clients to our suite of services."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. NPG will remain as a minority shareholder of NSG.

NSG's business model is focused on the "reputation triangle," comprising three distinct units which operate collaboratively and are each headed by one of three of NSG's senior leaders. Michael Harley, formerly of the National Security Agency, leads NSG's business intelligence function. Justin Blum, former senior editor at Bloomberg News, leads the firm's crisis and issues function. Dan Childs, former managing editor at ABC News, heads the strategic communications function.

NSG's core offerings include reputation management (C-suite strategic counsel, litigation communications, M&A, media relations, executive issues/transitions, executive communications training), business intelligence (anti-corporate activism, executive digital overwatch), public affairs (legislative engagement, government investigations, third-party activation, and coalition building), strategic communications (internal & external communications plus social & digital communications) and corporate sponsorships and partnerships. NSG's clients include companies in healthcare, agriculture, defense, technology, consumer goods, food and beverage, and financial services, as well as nonprofits.

Among its recognitions, NSG was named in The Observer's list of The Top PR Firms for Crisis & Reputation Management in 2024. NSG has a presence in New York, Austin and Washington, D.C.

About The Next Solutions Group (NSG)

The Next Solutions Group is a corporate reputation consultancy with a focus on business intelligence, crisis/issues management, and strategic communications.

NSG's senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government, and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

NSG protects and advances clients' reputations while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. NSG supports and coaches executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, NSG monitors the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation.

