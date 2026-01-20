Next Solutions Group to Sponsor Journalist Education Webinar about Artificial Intelligence, Intellectual Property

Webinar to be hosted by National Press Foundation focusing on legal issues

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), a corporate reputation consultancy, is proud to partner with the Copyright Alliance in sponsoring a free webinar series about the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, hosted by the National Press Foundation.

The discussion – which will take place on January 22 from noon to 1 p.m. EST -- is geared primarily toward journalists, although all are welcome to attend.

The webinar, titled "AI, Intellectual Property, and the Emerging Legal Landscape", will focus on how the intersection of AI and intellectual property is playing out in federal courts around the U.S., with about 70 cases filed against AI companies. The outcome of the fight over AI's access to works ranging from audio recordings, music, film, literary and visual works, and computer programs will determine how these works are produced and who is compensated for them.

"NSG is proud to support the National Press Foundation and its efforts to educate journalists on the most important issues impacting society. As AI and IP collide, journalists need to understand what's at stake in this legal battle, how the outcome could reshape the U.S. economy, and fundamentally change our understanding of IP," said NSG's CEO Raymond F. Kerins Jr. "We are thrilled to be a co-sponsor of this important educational programming for journalists."

Topics to be addressed include legal issues related to fair use, licensing, liability, and the implications for publishing, journalism, software, and the creative economy.

Confirmed speakers include Professor Justin Hughes of Loyola Law School, Terry Hart of the Association of American Publishers and Wayne Brough of the R Street Institute. The session is the first in a planned series on AI and intellectual property by NPF that NSG is co-sponsoring with the Copyright Alliance in the coming months.

The National Press Foundation is solely responsible for the content in this webinar series.

