NEXT WEEK: Concord Educational Showcase to Highlight Student Talent and K-12 School Options

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 students from across New Hampshire will gather at the Grappone Conference Center on Wednesday, Jan. 28 with a simple message: they love their schools and they are grateful for school choice. The event, which includes student speakers, dance performances, and art showcases, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week.

At the event, students and parents will share personal stories about how school choice has shaped their lives. Over the past decade, the Granite State has significantly expanded K–12 education options, broadening access to public, public charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional learning environments.

Organized by the Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, the event will take place from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at Grappone Conference Center (70 Constitution Ave, Concord, NH 03301).

"Education freedom is what makes moments like these possible," said Kate Baker Demers, Executive Director of Children's Scholarship Fund - New Hampshire. "National School Choice Week highlights how families, when given the freedom to choose the right learning environment, can see their children thrive. These performances are living proof that when opportunity meets talent, students flourish."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/new-hampshire-student-showcase .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week