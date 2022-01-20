NEXT WEEK: K-12 Parents, Educators Unite for School Choice Week Celebrations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, and families need a variety of education options. That's the message Virginia families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Virginia schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 490 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the notable celebrations in Virginia will be a school choice fair in Culpepper on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Virginia, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Virginia students who meet certain income requirements may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Wytheville, Purcellville, and Blackstone.

"Virginia is rumbling with conversations about school choice, but we firmly believe this is a practical, not political, issue," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It is vital that families have educational options to suit a variety of student needs and interests, so all Virginia students can access education opportunities that prepare them for a happy and successful future."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

