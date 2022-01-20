NEXT WEEK: Maryland School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, and families need school choice. That's the message Maryland families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Maryland schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 371 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Maryland, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Maryland families under a certain income level may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Larry Hogan officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Maryland School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Morningside and Salisbury and the counties of Anne Arundel, Hartford, and Charles.

"School choice is fundamentally student-focused, but it also benefits teachers, parents, and communities as a whole," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As those who have benefited from school choice celebrate the Week, we hope their stories are a beacon of hope to all families navigating the school choice process."

To download a guide to Maryland school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at [email protected] , or preview a sampling of Maryland events at schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

