NEXT WEEK: National School Choice Week Celebrations in North Dakota Bring Hope, Help to Families

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Put kids first and help parents find out about their education options. That's the message North Dakota families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

North Dakota schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 45 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in North Dakota, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Doug Burgum has officially proclaimed North Dakota School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Hettinger.

"North Dakota families have fewer choices than families in other states when it comes to K-12 education, but we hope that increased opportunity is on the horizon," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Especially given last year's interrupted learning, there is no time to waste in providing families more opportunity and support to help kids learn."

To download a guide to North Dakota school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, preview a sampling of North Dakota events at schoolchoiceweek.com/north-dakota.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

