NEXT WEEK: New Hampshire School Choice Week Celebrants Aim to Shake Up School Searches for Good

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families need flexible learning options.That's the message New Hampshire families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

New Hampshire schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 105 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among notable events in New Hampshire will be a virtual informational event for school scholarship families on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and a state house field trip for homeschool families on Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"As each year passes, New Hampshire families continue to see their education options expand," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "In addition to a variety of quality options within the public education sector, New Hampshire last year expanded access to private education for families by creating a new education savings account program."

Here in New Hampshire, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Students in certain New Hampshire towns may be eligible for the state's tuitioning program, allowing them to attend schools in other communities. New Hampshire students in families below a certain income level are eligible for publicly run scholarships. In 2021, New Hampshire passed an "Education Freedom Account" program. Through this program, students living at 300% of the poverty level can receive funds to customize their education.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Chris Sununu officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be New Hampshire School Choice Week.

To download a guide to New Hampshire school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at [email protected] , or preview a sampling of New Hampshire events at schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

