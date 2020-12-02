Nextlink Internet Selects Aviat Networks for Rural Broadband

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Nextlink Internet ("Nextlink"), an internet service provider (ISP) delivering high-speed connectivity to commercial and residential subscribers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska, is extending its fiber backbone utilizing the Aviat WTM 4000 microwave and multi-band platform.

Nextlink has placed a multimillion-dollar blanket purchase order with Aviat for use in Aviat's e-commerce platform, the Aviat Store, the industry's only e-commerce platform to service rural broadband customers. The Aviat store will enable Nextlink to purchase Aviat products they need, when they need them, taking advantage of faster lead times, order-on-demand capabilities, and product deliveries direct to the market, all while minimizing purchasing overhead and eliminating stocking and other expenses.

"Our business is growing rapidly, and our focus is bringing high-speed internet to rural America," said Cameron Kilton, Chief Technology Officer, Nextlink Internet. "The Aviat microwave and multi-band radios outshined all other options in performance, reliability and cost-to-value ratio. Also, because we are able to purchase the radios directly through the Aviat Store, lead times are minimal, enabling us to accelerate our time to market and lower our cost."

Aviat radios lead the industry in system gain and are the industry's first to provide multi-band functionality (microwave and millimeter wave) in a single box operating over a single antenna, significantly lowering customers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to alternative solutions that require multiple radio units.

"We are privileged to be working with Nextlink Internet and are excited about the significant rural broadband opportunities," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aviat. "The future looks bright for improving broadband connectivity to rural America and we believe we are well-positioned in the sector which will benefit from significant government funding including the $9 billion 5G Fund for Rural America Fund and the $20B Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. This commitment by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) offers a tremendous business opportunity for ISPs like Nextlink and for Aviat as well, as we continue to drive technology to deliver the best high-value, high-performance, low-cost wireless solutions."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed broadband and voice services to more than 50,000 residential, business, institutional and governmental customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. As an active participant in the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II), Nextlink is working to connect an additional 100,000 homes and businesses in small communities and rural areas across those six states. For more information, please visit www.nextlinkinternet.com.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact: Ted B. Osborn, Nextlink Internet, [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.