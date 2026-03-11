NextVision Reports Record Results Exceeding Board Targets for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Revenue for 2025 increased by 46% to $168.4 million, compared to $114.9 million in 2024. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $47.8 million, representing growth of 56% compared to $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit in 2025 increased by 42% to $117.5 million, representing 69.8% of total revenue. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $32 million, representing growth of 41.3% compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Income in 2025 totaled $101.5 million, representing 60.3% of revenue, compared to $73 million in 2024 (63.5% of revenue), reflecting growth of 39%. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $28 million, representing growth of 38.6% compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income in 2025 increased to $103.6 million (62% of revenue), representing growth of 56% compared to $66.4 million in 2024 (57.8% of revenue). Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $31.7 million, representing growth of 76.6% compared to $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Order Backlog: As of the publication date of these financial statements, the Company's order backlog totaled approximately $288 million, including repeat orders from existing customers, new project wins and orders from new customers.

Customer Base: During 2025, the Company had 204 active customers, compared to 195 customers in 2024.

Cash Flow: The Company generated approximately $63.6 million in cash from operating activities during 2025.

Shareholders' Equity: As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled approximately $616 million, representing approximately 95% of the Company's balance sheet.

Dividend: The Company's Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution of approximately $51.8 million from 2025 profits, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy of distributing up to 50% of net income.

Management Comment

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented:

"This marks the fifth consecutive year in which NextVision has delivered significant growth above the targets set by the Board of Directors, despite a challenging and uncertain global environment. During the year we continued to invest in research and development while significantly expanding our production capacity and manufacturing facilities, in order to address the strong demand we are seeing from customers worldwide.

"NextVision continues to strengthen its position as a leading company in the field thanks to our advanced technology, operational experience, ability to deliver at scale and strong financial position. These capabilities enable us to effectively address supply chain challenges arising from geopolitical tensions and the exceptional demand environment in the market. This year, we already received additional orders totaling tens of millions of dollars, reflecting the broader global trend of increasing defense budgets and procurement activity.

"As part of our preparations for continued strong growth, we plan to expand our production capacity from approximately 2,000 cameras per month as of the end of 2025 to more than 4,000 cameras per month by the end of 2026. At the same time, we continue to invest in the development of new products and adapt them to the evolving needs of our customers.

"Alongside our organic growth strategy, we continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities in Israel and internationally and we have increased the resources allocated to this effort, with the objective of identifying complementary companies and technologies that will support the expansion of our operations and accelerate our long-term growth."

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 7:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 9:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following link:

For the Hebrew Webinar:

https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OIes4GRvQ7io5JQhkrFwgA

For the English Webinar:

https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3ma_MFpoT0u8bPdiDYPz_A

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinar, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true "one-stop shop."

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

Statements of Financial Position

















As of December 31







2025

2024







USD thousands Current assets











Cash





85,440

74,708 Short term deposits





476,857

47,903 Trade receivables





12,087

6,374 Current taxes receivable





4,746

1,054 Other accounts receivable





5,275

1,840 Inventory





53,588

22,386





















637,993

154,265 Non-current assets











Fixed assets





906

749 Right of use asset





2,770

514 Intangible assets





4,896

3,628





















8,572

4,891





















646,565

159,156













Current liabilities











Trade payables





8,679

5,842 Other accounts payable





18,067

15,024





















26,746

20,866 Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities





3,390

111 Employee benefit liabilities, net





151

114 Deferred taxes





588

373





















4,129

598













Equity











Share capital and premium





446,328

43,194 Reserve for share-based payment





8,455

4,047 Retained earnings





160,907

90,451













Total equity





615,690

137,692





















646,565

159,156

The accompanying notes constitute an integral part

of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income



For the year ended on December 31

2025

2024

2023

USD thousands (excluding profit per share data)











Income from sales 168,354

114,934

51,944 Cost of sales (50,798)

(32,044)

(16,327)











Gross profit 117,556

82,890

35,617











Research and development expenses (5,491)

(2,517)

(2,002) Sales and marketing expenses (1,874)

(1,639)

(889) General and administrative expenses (8,667)

(5,730)

(4,000)













(16,032)

(9,886)

(6,891)











Profit from ordinary activity 101,524

73,004

28,726











Financing expenses (313)

(430)

(79) Financing income 13,453

4,330

3,233











Profit before income tax 114,664

76,904

31,880











Income tax (11,000)

(10,508)

(4,308)











Net profit 103,664

66,396

27,572











Total other comprehensive profit (loss) (net of tax effects): Amounts not reclassified later to profit and loss:









Profit (loss) from re-measurement of defined benefit plans (10)

(16)

(27)











Total other comprehensive income (loss) (10)

(16)

(27)











Total comprehensive income 103,654

66,380

27,545











Net profit per share (dollar)









Base net profit 1.2349

0.8332

0.3493











Diluted net profit 1.1064

0.8024

0.3411

The accompanying notes constitute an integral part

of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931430/NextVision_Infographic.jpg

International Investor Relations:

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

SOURCE NextVision