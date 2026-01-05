NextVision Reports the BoD's Sales Target to Company Management for 2026

2026 revenue targets of $275 million, reflecting expected year-over-year growth of approximately 64%

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures, and markets stabilized day-and-night imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, offering one of the industry's leading weight-to-performance ratios, today announced its revenue target for 2026.

* 2025 revenues – the review process has not yet been completed and the figures have not been examined, reviewed, or audited by the Company’s auditor. ** 2026 revenue target as determined by the Board of Directors

The revenue target set by the Company's Board of Directors for 2026 is $275 million, representing expected growth of approximately 64% compared with the Company's 2025 revenues, which have not yet been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor. Estimated 2025 revenues are approximately $168 million, compared with a previously published revenue target of approximately $160 million, reflecting growth of more than 46% compared with the Company's sales revenues in 2024.

During 2025, the Company reported customer orders totalling approximately $223 million.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented, "Following a strong year in which we consistently delivered solid performance and expanded our presence across key target markets, we are today announcing the Board's revenue target for 2026—approximately $275 million, representing growth of around 64% compared with the Company's 2025 revenues, which have not yet been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. This target is underpinned by continued growth in demand for our stabilized imaging solutions, an expanding customer base, and deeper engagement with existing customers, as reflected in the series of significant orders we have recently reported and that have been added to the 2026 order backlog."

"Over the years, NextVision has consistently executed on a clear growth strategy, meeting—and in many cases exceeding—the targets it set for itself. In 2026, we will continue to focus on disciplined, profitable growth, while scaling our manufacturing and delivery capabilities in line with our business plan, maintaining rigorous quality standards, and meeting committed timelines."

"We view the 2026 target as a further reflection of the Company's strong business momentum and clear forward visibility, and we expect the coming year to represent another period of meaningful growth—supporting the continued strengthening of our position in key target markets and the creation of long-term shareholder value."

It is emphasized that the information above regarding the Company's revenues for 2025 and achievement of the Company's 2026 revenue growth target constitutes forward-looking information as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. This information is based on estimates, assessments, and a preliminary review only of the Company's financial data for 2025, the review of which has not yet been completed and which has not yet been examined, reviewed, or audited by the Company's external auditor, nor approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

Significant Annual Growth Over Recent Years

The Company reported record results in the third quarter of 2025, with revenues increasing by approximately 62% year over year to approximately $47 million. Net profit rose by approximately 56.3% year over year to approximately $28.3 million. Shareholders' equity as of the end of the third quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $582 million, representing about 95% of the Company's balance sheet.

NextVision continues to maintain high profitability levels. For the first nine months of 2025, gross margin was approximately 71%.

Over the past three weeks, the Company reported three significant orders totaling approximately $108.5 million, all scheduled for delivery in 2026.

During 2025, NextVision reported 25 orders for the sale of cameras and related accessories, each with consideration exceeding $2 million. The aggregate value of these transactions amounted to approximately $223.1 million.

