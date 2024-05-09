Nextworld Welcomes Barry Rowan to Executive Advisory Board

DENVER, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions, proudly announces the addition of Barry Rowan to its Executive Advisory Board. With a broad-based executive background, Barry brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership and strategic guidance to the Nextworld team.

Barry Rowan, the newest member of Nextworld's Executive Advisory Board

Barry Rowan is a seasoned executive with a diverse background in ushering technology companies through high-growth phases. He spent his entire career as President/CEO or CFO, leading eight businesses through periods of scaling and dramatic turnarounds, completing over $20 billion in capital markets and M&A transactions, and serving on the boards of both public and private companies.

"Barry Rowan's addition to our Executive Advisory Board is an exciting announcement for Nextworld," said Kylee McVaney, CEO of Nextworld. "We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and to benefit from the wisdom and insight he brings from decades of experience as a financial leader. Barry's strategic vision and deep understanding of business growth will be invaluable as we continue to drive Nextworld forward."

"I am honored to join Nextworld's Executive Advisory Board," said Barry Rowan. "Nextworld is at the forefront of innovation with a truly impressive platform that can solve some of the most challenging and unique problems businesses face. I am excited to work alongside Kylee and the entire team to help shape the company's future."

Barry Rowan holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. summa cum laude in Business Administration and Chemical Biology from The College of Idaho.

For more information about Nextworld and its Executive Advisory Board, please visit nextw.com/advisory-board.

