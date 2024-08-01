Nexus Children's Hospital - Dallas Partners with Pediatric Acute Care Associates to Improve Continuity of Care

Fills Post-Acute Treatment Gap in Dallas Health Care Landscape

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Health Systems is pleased to announce a partnership between Nexus Children's Hospital – Dallas and Pediatric Acute Care Associates of North Texas which will give pediatric patients at Medical City Hospital Dallas access to coordinated step-down care. Led by Dr. Michele Papo, this partnership creates a more continuous experience for those moving from a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to Nexus' transitional care unit.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Papo and Pediatric Acute Care Associates of North Texas to provide a more seamless transition from intensive to transitional care," said Nexus Children's Hospital – Dallas CEO Roger Caron. "Dr. Papo and her team have a proven track record of providing exceptional care for medically complex patients. Together, we can ensure they experience a smooth transition from critical care to lower acuity levels of treatment and rehabilitation."

Located 15 minutes east of the Dallas Medical Center, Nexus Children's Hospital provides complex post-acute care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults in a state-of-the-art facility. The hospital's interdisciplinary team creates specialized treatment plans to address debilitating conditions such as brain and spinal cord injuries, neurodevelopmental delays and co-occurring medical, behavioral and mental health needs.

Nexus specializes in providing transitional care for young patients who have stabilized in the PICU but are not yet ready to return home. The partnership with Pediatric Acute Care Associates of North Texas makes it easier for caregivers to identify Nexus as an option, while minimizing disruptions that can occur when patients transfer between health care facilities.

"Continuous care has been shown to improve outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, lower the risk of hospital readmission and decrease overall health care costs," Caron said. "We are dedicated to meeting the Dallas area's need for high-quality, coordinated care that extends beyond the acute phase of recovery."

Since 1999, Nexus has developed programs to meet the most pressing needs of pediatric patients across the country. Current transitional care programs at Nexus Children's Hospital – Dallas include Harbor, which provides rehabilitation and ongoing medical care after complex injuries and illnesses, and Rise, which offers rehabilitation and ongoing medical care after brain and spinal cord injury, stroke, and other neurological illnesses and injuries.

"Nexus' mission has always been to help individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning, wherever they are in their post-acute journey," Caron said. "Our Dallas campus continues to provide the nationally recognized care Nexus Health Systems is known for, with a special emphasis on pediatric post-acute care."

FACILITY INFORMATION

Location

9525 Greenville Ave

Dallas, Texas 75243

Standards of Care

Continuous bedside monitoring and 24/7 monitor tech

Early intervention rehabilitation services start immediately

24-hour respiratory therapy, including ventilator weaning

Campus Highlights

87,000 square feet

60 private rooms

3 unique units, including a transitional care unit

ABOUT NEXUS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Nexus Health Systems is a safe and efficient discharge option for children, adolescents, and adults who need a bridge between hospital and home. Offering a unique combination of physical, behavioral, and mental health services and support, we care for patients across our network of facilities. With locations throughout Texas, Nexus offers a continuum of care that enables patients to transition from higher acuity to lower acuity environments as progress is made. Taking a holistic approach, our specialized programs guide individuals through behavioral or mental health challenges with co-occurring medical needs, brain and spinal cord injury, medically complex diagnoses and conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Nexus is committed to serving the needs of our community and helping individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning. Learn more at nexushealthsystems.com.

Media Contact: Madison Andrews

Senior Copywriter

Design At Work

832.726.5522

[email protected]

SOURCE Nexus Health Systems