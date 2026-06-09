Nexus Circular Names John Hays Senior Vice President of Strategy

Strategy and growth leader joins advanced recycling company to drive next phase of innovation and expansion

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Circular, a leading advanced recycling company and portfolio business of Cox Enterprises, today announced the appointment of John Hays as senior vice president of strategy. In this role, Hays will drive strategic planning and growth initiatives for Nexus Circular, identifying new business opportunities and innovative applications built on the company's advanced recycling technology platform.

John Hays, SVP of Strategy, Nexus Circular

Hays joins Nexus Circular from Cox Communications, where he most recently served as senior vice president of residential marketing, overseeing the company's market strategy, operations and creative. Prior to that role, he served as vice president of market expansion, leading efforts to identify and pursue new growth opportunities across the business. Over more than a decade at Cox Communications, Hays held a series of progressive leadership roles spanning sales strategy, channel development, and go-to-market planning.

"John brings a rare combination of strategic vision and commercial acumen," said Jodie Morgan, CEO of Nexus Circular. "As we continue to scale our operations and explore what's possible beyond our current production, his leadership will help us think boldly about the road ahead."

Nexus Circular uses a proprietary pyrolysis-based process to convert landfill-bound plastics into high-quality recycled materials, including circular oil, that are used by global manufacturers as a sustainable alternative to virgin fossil feedstocks. The company's innovative, patented technology targets plastics that are difficult to recycle through established mechanical systems, diverting them from landfill and returning them to the supply chain in a new form. Nexus Circular is currently scaling its operations and production capacity to meet growing demand for sustainable materials.

"John has the strategic instincts and leadership experience to help Nexus Circular expand into broader markets and new circularity businesses," said Shereta Williams, executive vice president of growth operations at Cox Enterprises. "He has a proven track record of driving growth in complex, evolving industries, and Nexus Circular is exactly the kind of bold, purpose-driven company where that expertise will make a real difference."

Before joining Cox, Hays was a management consultant at Accenture, where he focused on defining business growth strategies and operational requirements for enterprise clients. Hays holds a Master of Business Administration from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in business from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Nexus Circular is doing something genuinely transformative for the plastics recycling industry, and I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting moment in the company's growth," Hays said. "I look forward to working alongside this talented group to explore new possibilities and help shape what comes next."

Hays' appointment comes as Nexus Circular continues to scale its operations. The company has recycled tens of millions of pounds of plastic to date and is on track for continued growth as it expands its production capacity.

About Nexus Circular

Nexus Circular is a commercial advanced recycler using a proprietary pyrolysis-based process to convert landfill-bound plastics into high-quality recycled materials for global manufacturers. By sourcing end-of-life plastics and applying patented technology, Nexus Circular supports a circular economy, reduces dependence on virgin fossil feedstocks, and delivers sustainable solutions for its customers. For more information, visit NexusCircular.com.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Nexus Circular