NexusTek Achieves Final CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Cybersecurity for Defense Contractors

DENVER, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced it has achieved Final Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program following a successful assessment by a CMMC Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). This accomplishment highlights the company's commitment to advancing strengthening cybersecurity posture, protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), and supporting defense contractors and subcontractors navigating evolving Department of Defense (DoD) requirements.

CMMC Level 2 certification validates that NexusTek has implemented and maintains all 110 security controls aligned with National Institute of Standards and Testing (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2, demonstrating the organization's ability to secure sensitive defense information across its systems and operations.

"We've built our reputation on delivering the expertise, technology, and safeguards required to protect the most sensitive data environments. Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a direct reflection of our team and its commitment to operational discipline, trust, and accountability," said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "Our clients rely on us to help them meet complex security requirements while keeping their businesses forward. This certification is another step in how we continue to help clients move forward with confidence."

For years, federal contractors operated under an informal honor system for cybersecurity compliance, self-attesting under the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252-204-7012 framework, effectively grading their own work. CMMC 2.0 has changed that equation, raising the stakes beyond revenue into real regulatory and legal risk.

"CMMC is raising the bar across the entire ecosystem," added James Reid, Chief Information Security Officer at NexusTek. "With tens of thousands of contractors requiring Level 2 certification and only a small fraction fully prepared for third-party assessments, organizations need a partner that can move them from uncertainty to confidence, closing gaps, strengthening controls, and standing up to audit scrutiny."

Achieving CMMC compliance is a structured process that builds over time, beginning with a readiness assessment, advancing through implementation and documentation, and culminating in audit preparation and support. Contractors that are not Level 2 compliant risk losing contracts and may be ineligible to bid on future DoD opportunities.

NexusTek's Suite of CMMC 2.0 Compliance Services

NexusTek offers a full suite of CMMC 2.0 services designed to support organizations at every stage of the certification journey, including:

Gap Assessments – Comprehensive evaluations against all 110 NIST SP 800-171 controls to identify gaps.

Documentation and Planning – Development of a System Security Plan (SSP) and Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) to document controls and track remediation.

Remediation and Readiness – Guidance on addressing gaps and preparing for a C3PAO assessment.

Compliance enforcement – Governance models and contractual alignment to extend compliance across subcontractors.

Framework alignment – Integrated support for organizations managing CUI alongside other regulated data including protected health information (PHI).

As CMMC 2.0 requirements roll out across the defense industrial base (DIB), organizations must demonstrate not only that controls are in place, but that they are consistently enforced and auditable. NexusTek's certification signals readiness to meet these expectations and guide clients through certification with confidence.

For more information about NexusTek's CMMC 2.0-certified services, contact NexusTek https://www.nexustek.com/cmmc-2-0-compliance-services

About NexusTek

Trusted by more than 1,200 businesses, NexusTek specializes in IT services across hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT, and IT consulting. With nearly 30 years of experience, a 98% client satisfaction rating, and a six-year average client relationship, NexusTek delivers proactive, integrated solutions that drive performance, security, and growth. NexusTek has earned CRN MSP500 recognition for nine consecutive years and holds more than 100 strategic technology partnerships. The company serves clients from offices in Colorado, California, and New York, supported by Network Operations Centers across the US. Learn more at nexustek.com.

NexusTek Media Contact:

Pavle Majerle

NexusTek

(877) 470-0401

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek