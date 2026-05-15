NexusTek Launches Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Energy and Utilities Organizations

DENVER, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced a purpose-built managed IT and cybersecurity practice for energy, oil and gas, and utility operators. The offering delivers enterprise-grade IT operations, 24/7 security monitoring, hybrid cloud infrastructure, and virtual CIO (vCIO) leadership to mid-market energy organizations that carry the complexity of large enterprises without the internal IT headcount to manage it.

Energy and utility organizations are among the most heavily targeted sectors for ransomware and nation-state cyberattacks. Expanding NERC CIP requirements and TSA pipeline security directives are increasing regulatory requirements across electric utilities, pipelines, and oil and gas operators. Mid-market organizations face these pressures without the internal IT and cybersecurity resources to address them.

"Energy and utility operators are managing critical infrastructure in a high-risk, highly regulated environment—often with aging systems in the mix," said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer at NexusTek. "Our role is to help modernize the IT foundation, strengthen security, and provide strategic guidance needed to move forward with confidence. That way, these organizations can operate reliably and securely without having to build and scale an internal IT function from scratch."

NexusTek's energy and utilities practice provides comprehensive solutions to the sector's most complex IT challenges, including IT/OT boundary security, multi-site and field connectivity, compliance readiness, rapid infrastructure deployment, and data and AI platform buildout. Its sector-specific design and seamless integration are structured around four specialized service pillars—Cloud, Data + AI, IT Operations, and Cybersecurity. NexusOps, NexusTek's proprietary integrated platform, unifies and automates service delivery, ensuring energy and utility operators receive tailored solutions that directly address their operational and regulatory environments.

NexusTek Solutions for the Energy's IT Challenges

IT Security: Cybersecurity and Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

NexusTek hardens IT security with MDR, 24/7 SOC monitoring, AI-powered email security, multi-factor authentication (MFA), endpoint protection, encrypted architecture, and incident response planning.

Secure Workloads: Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud Infrastructure

SSAE 18 Tier 4/5 private cloud infrastructure is designed for regulated industries such as energy with sensitive workloads, delivering 99.9% uptime SLA.

Data + AI: Data and AI Platform Services

Infrastructure supporting data platforms, governance frameworks, and cloud-based analytics modernizing siloed environments with a foundation for AI and machine learning use cases.

Managed Services: Managed IT Operations and vCIO Leadership

Complete IT Services model delivers infrastructure, patch, and remote device management, 24/7 help desk support, and a vCISO for long-term IT strategy.

Fast Time to Market: Rapid IT Deployment for M&A and Divestitures

Complete, independent IT environments within 60 days of a corporate divestiture, including hybrid cloud, VoIP, MFA, email security, and full data migration, with no prior infrastructure to build from.

"Most energy companies we engage have strong operational teams but limited IT capacity. They're managing dispersed field locations while facing growing cybersecurity exposure," said Jay Cuthrell, Chief Product Officer at NexusTek. "Our new industry-specific practice helps mid-market energy operators who need enterprise-level IT outcomes without the enterprise overhead."

Industry Compliance Readiness: NERC CIP and TSA Pipeline Security Directives

The 2026 NERC CIP roadmap expands mandates to low-impact assets, while TSA directives following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack require annual assessments, OT system reviews, and tested incident response programs. Together, these requirements raise the bar for compliance and resilience. NexusTek's security services deliver universal MFA, encrypted architectures, 24/7 SOC with MDR, continuous monitoring, and strong third-party risk controls to meet evolving energy and pipeline requirements.

NexusOps: The Service Delivery Platform

NexusOps integrates AI-powered triage and routing through NexusIQ, delivering automated workflows, unified monitoring, and business management integration into a single operating model. For energy operators that cannot tolerate unplanned downtime, NexusOps delivers proactive IT management across every site, faster incident response, and measurable operational outcomes.

NexusTek's managed IT and cybersecurity services for energy, oil and gas, and utility operators are available now for U.S.-based organizations across electric and gas utilities, oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), energy services and field services, and renewables and clean energy.

To schedule a no-cost IT and Security Assessment or learn more about NexusTek's energy and utilities practice, contact NexusTek https://www.nexustek.com/energyandutilities

About NexusTek

Trusted by more than 1,200 businesses, NexusTek specializes in IT services across hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT, and IT consulting. With nearly 30 years of experience, a 98% client satisfaction rating, and a six-year average client relationship, NexusTek delivers proactive, integrated solutions that drive performance, security, and growth. NexusTek has earned CRN MSP500 recognition for nine consecutive years and holds more than 100 strategic technology partnerships. The company serves clients from offices in Colorado, California, and New York, supported by Network Operations Centers across the US. Learn more at nexustek.com.

NexusTek Media Contact:

Pavle Majerle

NexusTek

(877) 470-0401

[email protected]

SOURCE NexusTek