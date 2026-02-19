NexusTek Launches Nutanix-Powered Enhancement to Its Private Cloud as a Cost-Stable Alternative to VMware

Providing VMware customers with a guided, predictable path to a modern private cloud

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek today announced enhancements to NexusTek Private Cloud, which is now powered by Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure, delivering a more reliable and cost-predictable alternative for organizations reevaluating VMware virtualization costs in the wake of Broadcom's licensing changes and industry consolidation. VMware customers are facing 4–5x renewal cost increases, reduced support options, and mandatory bundles—creating significant uncertainty for IT teams charged with keeping infrastructure resilient and budgets under control.

NexusTek is currently undergoing its own migration off VMware, giving the company firsthand insight into the operational, architectural, and financial considerations customers now face. This real-world experience forms the foundation of NexusTek's guided path to a more stable and sustainable private cloud environment.

"The market is signaling a clear shift: organizations need stability, transparency, and choice in their virtualization strategy," said NexusTek CEO Hamilton Yu. "Broadcom's changes have accelerated this moment, and the newly Nutanix-powered NexusTek Private Cloud gives customers a strategic path forward, one built on predictable economics, modern architecture, and a partner who is successfully navigating the transition themselves."

A Modern, Predictable Alternative to VMware

NexusTek Private Cloud, powered by Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure, provides a high-performance environment designed to restore control and eliminate the unpredictability of Broadcom's licensing model. Customers gain:

Consistent pricing that prevents unexpected renewal spikes

High-performance Nutanix infrastructure without VMware-related overhead

Guaranteed 100 percent migration success for all cloud transitions

Tier 4 & 5 data center option available with built-in backup and disaster recovery

SOC 2 Type II–compliant infrastructure for enhanced security and trust

Hybrid-ready design that connects on-premises environments with public cloud

Guided Migration with End-to-End Support

While any platform transition brings complexity, NexusTek works to remove uncertainty and minimize disruption. Senior engineers guide every phase—from assessment and architecture planning through onboarding and cutover—ensuring customers understand what to expect at each stage. NexusTek's methodology is shaped by both internal migration experience and a long track record of successful customer transitions.

The offering provides the quickest path to stabilization without workload refactoring, team retraining, or the hidden operational costs often associated with hyperscale modernization.

To learn more about migrating from VMware to NexusTek Private Cloud, please visit: https://www.nexustek.com/hybrid-cloud-services/vmware-nexustek-private-cloud

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

