NexusTek Named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List

Honored as a top managed service provider for the tenth consecutive year

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026. This marks the company's 10th consecutive year earning a place on the prestigious list.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, recognizing MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, honoring providers with a blend of on- and off-premises services for primarily midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with deep expertise in cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list celebrates providers that are driving innovation and delivering measurable business impact. These companies help organizations navigate complex technology environments while improving efficiency, reducing risk, and maximizing the value of their IT investments.

A Decade of Consistent Excellence

NexusTek's inclusion in the Elite 150 for the 10th consecutive year reflects its continued strength as a hybrid IT and cybersecurity leader. The company delivers a sophisticated blend of on-premises and cloud services that streamline operations, strengthen security, increase agility, and help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

Over the past decade, NexusTek has expanded its national footprint, deepened its cloud and data center capabilities, and refined its fully managed service model to support midmarket and enterprise organizations navigating increasingly complex technology environments. This milestone underscores the company's long-term commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and measurable client outcomes.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the 10th consecutive year on CRN's MSP 500 list," said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer of NexusTek. "A decade of consistent recognition reflects our team's long-standing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term client partnerships. As technology environments grow more complex, we remain focused on delivering integrated cloud and cybersecurity solutions that help organizations modernize securely and confidently."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About NexusTek

Thousands of businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. For more information, visit nexustek.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

