NFI Enhances Customer Experience with Greenscreens.ai

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenscreens.ai, a leader in dynamic pricing for the freight market, announced today that NFI Industries, a leading supply chain solutions provider, has successfully implemented the Greenscreens.ai solution.

Designed to help logistics companies quote with more confidence and improve operational productivity, NFI selected Greenscreens.ai as their partner of choice based on a shared vision for innovative solutions to dynamic pricing challenges that brokerages face daily. NFI sought to enhance their traditional approach for pricing freight and better leverage their data with real-time market conditions.

According to Elliot Brazil, Director of Pricing Strategy at NFI, "It doesn't matter if you're an intern, new employee on day one, an experienced Broker, or an executive. Everyone in the company has a stake in better understanding market dynamics. Greenscreens.ai has helped us quote more accurately through a solution that provides the insight to make better business decisions faster while remaining responsive to customer needs in a highly volatile market."

Dawn Salvucci-Favier, Greenscreens.ai's CEO stated, "We value the opportunity to work with NFI to deliver a holistic solution for dynamic freight pricing. Even with unprecedented market volatility these past few months and significant upward price pressures for both shippers and service providers, our rate predictions have proven to be more accurate than traditional methods of pricing freight".

In addition to providing users with machine-learning based predictions, the Greenscreens.ai solution delivers powerful decision support and coaching tools. Including a list of vetted, approved carriers in the NFI network and the "Negotiation Coach" which turns a mountain of data into actionable insights that users of any experience level can easily absorb.

About NFI Industries

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs over 13,100 associates. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is an AI, machine learning and behavioral economics platform for the truckload spot rate market that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help you grow and improve decision making. To learn how Greenscreens.ai is helping our industry to adapt and thrive, visit: www.greenscreens.ai

