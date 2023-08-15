Nfina Awarded 2023 "Best Value" and "Best Ease of Use" from Capterra

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Capterra™, the primary worldwide leading software discovery platform, awarded Nfina Technologies the "Best Value and "Best Ease of Use" badges for 2023. These awards are given out based on verified customer reviews on their platform, which is a rigorous process for the customer due to the high standards Capterra has for its reviews.

Every testimonial from Nfina reflects an authentic experience working with us, which is why we value transparency and honesty above all else. Each review serves as a reminder of why we do what we do – provide reliable technology solutions. You can read all the reviews we received directly at https://www.capterra.com/p/10005773/Nfina-Technologies/reviews/

Tommy Hood of Benecom | "Unmatched Support"

"Their support and sales staff are knowledgeable and a resource you can rely on. They go out of their way to assist and that gives you the confidence to recommend their solutions over their competitors."

Kevin White of Chapin Hall | "Quality with Great Support"

"Their support is great. Even when just purchasing new servers, they have a team assisting in the build specs to make sure we have everything we need without over-buying. The sales staff were knowledgeable and did not try to oversell anything. They asked what we needed and suggested what would fit best. Also, a 5-year warranty included is just awesome! We have completely switched from a HP DL380 shop to all Nfina boxes and couldn't be happier."

Charlie Waters of Total Computer Solutions | "Nfina is a Valued Business Partner!"

"Nfina's pre-sales support is outstanding, and their server configurator is super simple to use. Their friendly staff reviews our server designs, offers guidance on the best configurations, and helps us find the lowest cost options for the project requirements. With many options available in a crowded commodity market, Nfina outshines the competition!"

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure platform provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our solutions and data protection services include; cloud hosting, hybrid cloud, disaster recovery, storage, computer servers, edge, HCI appliances, IaaS, HaaS, STaaS, HCIaaS, and DRaaS. Since 2012, Nfina Technologies has delivered products and solutions to IT departments that demand the latest technology to meet their growing compute and storage requirements and protect that equipment from vulnerabilities. Whether you purchase or lease the equipment, it comes with a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support. nfina.com

