NFL and Remezcla Media Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Hispanic Offerings

A new strategic partnership will look to grow the NFL's Hispanic fan base and sponsorship offerings by tapping into Remezcla's award-winning storytelling capabilities and multicultural sales and marketing expertise

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) has teamed up with Remezcla Media Group, the leading Hispanic digital and print media group in the U.S., for a strategic partnership that will help grow the league's Hispanic fan base.

Through this strategic partnership, Remezcla Media Group will have access to key NFL tentpole events such as the NFL Draft and Super Bowl LIX, enabling the creation of original influencer-led, social, and experiential campaigns. This collaboration allows both the NFL and brands to engage diverse audiences through authentic content distributed across digital and print platforms. The content will extend the NFL's "Por La Cultura" initiative, which highlights the contributions of Latino players, coaches, and staff while celebrating Latino excellence and sharing genuine stories from the community. Remezcla's storytelling will capture the vibrant fan experience, weaving together elements of music, food, fashion, and culture surrounding the game. The first content pieces will be distributed across Remezcla Media Group's platforms in the coming weeks.

"The NFL is excited to further expand upon our content strategy to reach a more diverse audience and amplify our Hispanic-driven stories," said Michael Wolfenson, Director, Business Development & Strategic Investments, NFL. "As a leader in the industry, Remezcla Media Group, will play a key role in helping to bridge the gap between our game and our multigenerational Hispanic fans by delivering tailored content that will deeply resonate with their community."

The new deal will allow the NFL to tap into Remezcla's award-winning storytelling and multicultural sales and marketing capabilities, implementing new ways to connect with Hispanic audiences. The league will also benefit from a dedicated content distribution network through Remezcla Media Group's unparalleled reach which includes 500+ curated publisher partners, including Remezcla, one of the most influential digital media brands for the Hispanic community, El Diario, the U.S.'s oldest Spanish-language newspaper, and HipLatina, dedicated to highlighting the diversity of the U.S. Latina experience.

"We have continued to emphasize global growth as a strategic priority. Witnessing our fanbase among the Hispanic community grow globally, we recognize the power and influence this culture represents," said Sarah Bishop, Vice President, Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL. "This deal with Remezcla Media Group will not only allow us to reach and engage with our rapidly growing Hispanic fan base but also to do so authentically and with intention, growing the game and strengthening the connection between sports and culture."

The NFL has the largest Latino fan base in American sports with more than 39 million Latino fans and Latino viewership continues to grow in the U.S., up 11 percent in 2023. With a strong and passionate Latino fanbase, alongside numerous Latino players, coaches, and Legends, the NFL and its teams are committed to elevating Latino culture.

"We are very excited to work with the NFL in an innovation-first partnership, that allows us to harness each other's strengths around content, culture, and marketing while connecting with Latino fans globally," said Andrew Herrera, Founder of Remezcla and President of Hispanic Strategy at Remezcla Media Group. "We have long been a bridge between brands and Latinos when it comes to the undeniable connection between sports and culture, and we're excited to see this shine through our partnership with the NFL."

About Remezcla Media Group

Remezcla Media Group by My Code is the largest unified solution in the digital multicultural ecosystem that represents the next generation of U.S. Hispanic media for brands and media agencies seeking to engage Hispanic audiences. Remezcla Media Group is comprised of leading US Hispanic news, lifestyle and entertainment publications and digital media brands (La Opinion, El Diario NY, La Raza, Remezcla, HipLatina) as well as a network of 500+ curated publisher partners that reach 25 Million U.S. Hispanic adults monthly.

