NFL Donates $500,000 to Replace Soldier Ride Adaptive Cycles

"The NFL is proud to work with Wounded Warrior Project to support injured veterans on their journeys to recovery," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President for Social Responsibility. "Providing bikes for Soldier Ride was a new addition to our partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, and we're thrilled to be a part of the ride."

The partnership between WWP and the NFL honors and empowers warriors in by bringing them together through various opportunities. The NFL's year-long Salute to Service campaign helps fund WWP's mental health workshops, which provide a safe and private environment for warriors to face anxieties together using special recovery activities. In addition, warriors have been present for special honors, such as recognition at the NFL Draft and Super Bowl.

"Thanks to the selfless support of our donors, Soldier Ride continues to benefit thousands of warriors across the nation, connecting them to each other and their local communities," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We know these support systems are critical to a healthy recovery."

Soldier Ride began in 2004 when Long Island native Chris Carney cycled more than 5,000 miles coast-to-coast to help raise awareness for wounded warriors. Today, Soldier Ride takes warriors across the nation, visiting dozens of American cities. While the location of each ride changes, one thing remains the same: a lasting, restorative impact on countless veterans and service members.

