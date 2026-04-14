Toyota celebrates rising stars, empowers females in FLAG, and believes that every journey deserves a spotlight

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the NFL Draft speeds towards Pittsburgh, Toyota Motor North America is serving as a relentless champion for the future of football by celebrating rising stars, across the youth level, playing FLAG, and those about to enter the NFL. It's all part of Toyota's belief: every journey deserves a spotlight.

NFL Draft Lights the Way: Toyota Serves as Relentless Champion for the Future of Football

Toyota NFL Draft Flag Football Training Camp: Pittsburgh's newest football star, Michael Pittman Jr., leads an exclusive training camp where select NFL Draft prospects and members of the United States Women's National Flag Football team join as coaches, guiding girls in FLAG through a series of football drills and skills challenges. Together, they experience the game side by side, where every drill, every play and every lesson becomes a defining milestone, lighting the road ahead and shaping the journey to what comes next.

For girls, the clinic provides visibility, access, and represents a shift in the game. As flag football continues to rise, Toyota is helping ensure the next generation is not waiting on the sidelines, they are stepping into the spotlight.

"I'm excited to be in Pittsburgh for this next phase of my football journey," said Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh wide receiver and Team Toyota athlete. "To females in FLAG and Draft prospects, my message is simple: take advantage of every moment in the spotlight. Every practice, challenge and lesson helps build toward what's next."

Building on that momentum, Toyota will cover NFL FLAG fall registration kit fees for current players in the Pittsburgh Flag Football League (PFFL) coed youth and high school girls leagues, expanding access and accelerating growth at the grassroots level.

Red Carpet Presented by Toyota: Media personality Kay Adams will anchor Toyota's coverage of the NFL Draft Red Carpet. Set against the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, NFL Draft prospects and future stars will reflect on the journey that brought them to this moment while ensuring the spotlight also shines on those pursuing their football dreams. Prospects will be invited to spin a prize wheel, with Toyota donating the corresponding amount to an NFL FLAG league in each player's new NFL home city, supporting youth athletes across the country. This marks Toyota's third consecutive year as Presenting Partner of the Red Carpet.

NFL Draft Experience: Fans are invited to step into a high-energy destination where they can create, play and celebrate their team pride through a series of interactive moments at the Toyota NFL Draft Day Studio. Highlights of the space include:

Wear Your Way Workshop : Inside the 2026 4Runner TRD Pro, fans can design a custom belt bag using football and Pittsburgh-inspired patches to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that represents their style and team spirit.

: Inside the 2026 4Runner TRD Pro, fans can design a custom belt bag using football and Pittsburgh-inspired patches to create a one-of-a-kind accessory that represents their style and team spirit. Draft Your Luck: Fans are invited to climb into the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland to take a fast-paced "This or That" quiz that generates a custom keychain keepsake built from their fan archetype.

Fans can visit the Toyota NFL Draft Day Studio at NFL Draft Experience from April 23–25. Visit NFL.com and the NFL OnePass app for more on NFL Draft Experience.

Toyota's presence at the 2026 NFL Draft reinforces its commitment to shaping the game through meaningful community impact. Toyota's support of future superstars totals over $3 million, reaching over 300,000 youth flag players supported by dealers nationwide.

"Every journey deserves a spotlight, and we are proud to see girls leading rather than watching from the sidelines," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America. "Toyota's high beams shine on the NFL Draft, as it serves as a reminder that the Draft is only the beginning, and Toyota will never stop showing up for those in pursuit of their dreams."

By celebrating young athletes, providing immersive experiences, and amplifying their voices, Toyota ensures that every defining moment along the journey is seen, celebrated, and built into a rewarding path forward, empowering the next generation to step into their own spotlight and shape the future of football.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Sam Mahoney

Toyota Motor North America

980-900-8573

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America