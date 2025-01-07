NFL Legend Emmitt Smith to Headline Billtrust Insight 2025

B2B Order-to-Cash and Digital Payments Industry's Premier Conference to be Held May 13-15, 2025

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced that NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Emmitt Smith will headline Billtrust Insight 2025 , the premier gathering of accounts receivable (AR) professionals. Billtrust Insight will be held May 13–15, 2025, at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Registration information and the latest agenda can be found at Insight.Billtrust.com .

NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Emmitt Smith will headline Billtrust Insight 2025, May 13-15, 2025, Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, Frisco, Texas.

Smith, who was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s, starred as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys and finished his 226-game career with an NFL record 18,355 yards and 164 rushing touchdowns. As well known for his character and integrity as he is for his athletic ability, Smith continues to give back to the community and support higher education. His charity organization annually awards college scholarships and provides enrichment opportunities to underserved youth. He has been a member of the President's Health and Fitness Council and has been recognized by numerous organizations for his leadership and public service. He also authored the 2011 book, Game On: Find Your Purpose — Pursue Your Dreams, which chronicles his story from humble beginnings growing up in Pensacola, Fla. to his rise in the business world.

Currently President & CEO of Emmitt Smith Enterprises, Inc., Smith leads a team of talented individuals who oversee the company's many ventures including the marketing and management of the Emmitt Smith brand and the company's two core businesses, EJ Smith Construction and E Smith Legacy, a real estate company.

"We're excited to welcome Emmitt Smith to Billtrust Insight, where attendees will be inspired by his journey in both sports and business," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "There is no better event than Billtrust Insight for connecting with other leaders and unleashing the star power of the finance function."

Billtrust Insight 2025 will offer a broad array of educational sessions, user groups, workshops, and customer breakouts covering best order-to-cash and B2B payments practices, industry benchmarking, and new products and initiatives. Scheduled educational sessions include:

Revolutionizing AR with AI: Billtrust's Vision for Innovative Solutions to Boost Your Bottom Line

Future Trends: What's Next in Automation Technology?

Predictive Analytics: Forecasting AR Performance with Data

Maximizing Cash Flow: Best Practices in AR Automation

Unlocking Finance Excellence: Strategies for Effective Operations

Women in Leadership Forum

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust