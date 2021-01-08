NFL quarterback Drew Brees Partners with Stretch Zone

"The partnership between Drew and Stretch Zone is monumental for our fast-growing company and for the industry as a whole," said Stretch Zone President and CEO Tony Zaccario. "Drew's passion for health and fitness, coupled with his vast experience as a franchise owner across multiple industries, reinforces the value Stretch Zone brings to members and investors. With Drew on board, Stretch Zone will continue to improve people's quality of life across the U.S. as we make practitioner assisted stretching accessible to everyone."

In addition to Brees' success on the football field, the New Orleans Saints quarterback is known for his business acumen, having invested in a variety of national franchises across health, fitness, restaurants and other sectors.

Brees has incorporated practitioner assisted stretching as part of his training and recovery regime for many years to maximize fitness gains and prevent injury. He touts Stretch Zone's methods as an effective companion to any fitness routine or training schedule, and credits assisted stretching with helping improve his recovery time and maintain strength, flexibility and power.

"Stretch Zone improves lives through its intentional methods and authentic approach," said Brees. "It is a company driven by passion and purpose. Stretch Zone's outstanding leadership team is committed to growth and to helping people feel better one stretch at a time. With a strong business model and a proprietary approach to fitness, Stretch Zone is truly the best in the business."

Different from other approaches, Stretch Zone uses a proprietary strapping system that positions, stabilizes and isolates muscles to allow for truly effective stretching. Stretch Zone practitioners lead clients like Brees through a series of dynamic stretches that increase mobility and muscle function. Assisted stretching allows the practitioner to control timing and intensity of the stretch-reflex in order to increase range of motion without causing discomfort.

"At Stretch Zone, we seek to make the outstanding health benefits of guided stretching available to everyone," said Stretch Zone founder Jorden Gold. "Whether you are a recreational athlete, deconditioned aging baby boomer or an elite athlete like Drew, the Stretch Zone method is a lifestyle to help you live a better life. Drew has experienced first-hand what we do at Stretch Zone and we are delighted to welcome him to the Stretch Zone family."

About Stretch Zone: Stretch Zone provides guests with Flex-ability for Life®. Using proprietary stretching methods and a patented stabilization system, Stretch Zone seeks to improve guest health and wellness through practitioner-guided stretching. For more than 15 years, Stretch Zone has helped many individuals seeking a solution to help them feel better and live life to the fullest. Stretch Zone facilities offer a welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff and comfortable equipment, all of which allow clients to relax and fully benefit from our methods. Stretch Zone has convenient locations throughout the United States. Learn more at www.stretchzone.com.

