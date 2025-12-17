NFP Acquires Hamilton Insurance Agency, Expanding Its Risk Management and Integrated Benefits Administration Capabilities

Hamilton specializes in integrated insurance solutions for the senior living and long-term care industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty insurance broker (P&C) and benefits consultant, today announced the acquisition of Alan J. Zuccari, Inc. dba Hamilton Insurance Agency (Hamilton), a P&C broker and benefits administration provider located in Fairfax, Virginia.

For nearly 50 years, Hamilton has been at the forefront of the senior housing and long-term care sector as one of the nation's largest independent insurance brokerage firms.

During the transition, Alan Zuccari, president, CEO and founder of Hamilton, will serve as chairman emeritus, while Joe Zuccari, executive vice president, Life and Health, will join NFP as senior vice president. Jason Zuccari will maintain his managing director title and spearhead efforts to lead the new vertical at NFP. All three leaders will report to Ethan Foxman, president of NFP's Atlantic region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alan, Joe, Jason and the exceptional Hamilton team to NFP," said Foxman. "Hamilton's reputation for excellence in senior living and long-term care aligns perfectly with NFP's vision. Adding this team will mean even greater value and integrated solutions for existing clients in the DC metro area and well beyond."

Since 1982, Hamilton has served the DC metro area with comprehensive insurance products, risk management services, integrated benefits administration and related technology solutions. Led by the Zuccari family, the company has cultivated strong carrier relationships and developed diversified insurance programs for their robust slate of clients.

"Joining forces with NFP is an exciting next chapter for Hamilton," the Zuccaris said in a joint statement. "NFP's integrated approach and commitment to client success mirror our own values, and we're eager to leverage its scale to expand the solutions we offer to senior living and long-term care organizations."

Along with the flagship brokerage, NFP also acquired Hamilton's benefits administration technology, BeneLink Connect and risk management assistant technology tool, Electronic Risk Management Assistant.

