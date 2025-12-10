NFP Welcomes Melissa Sage, Expanding Its Complex Risk Practice in the Atlantic Region

The industry veteran will enhance NFP's capabilities in delivering tailored risk management solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Melissa Sage as senior vice president, complex property leader, in its Atlantic region. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sage will report to Tim Ryan, senior vice president, Complex Risk.

"As we grow our team of experts across the Atlantic region, I'm excited to welcome Melissa, a well-respected risk management leader in the Charlotte area," said Ryan. "As the business landscape rapidly evolves, complex risk solutions continue to have an increasing importance in supporting our clients. Melissa's ability to break down complex property challenges will help our clients navigate their business with clarity and confidence."

Sage has over two decades of experience in carrier and broker operations across the insurance industry. Prior to joining NFP, she served as vice president of property placement and analytics at USI Insurance Services, overseeing data-driven solutions for property risk management. She has also held roles at Sentry as a territory underwriting specialist, at Liberty Mutual as senior underwriter and sustainability leader, and at Sompo International as senior product analyst, where she helped launch a multinational business unit.

Sage holds several professional certifications, including Construction Risk Specialist from the International Risk Management Institute, Inc. and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Sage also served as president of the Charlotte CPCU chapter.

"I'm excited to join the Complex Risk team and help drive growth in this key segment of NFP's business," said Sage. "NFP has set an example in the industry for exceptional service and tailored client solutions, and I look forward to expanding these offerings in the complex property market."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

