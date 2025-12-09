NFP Appoints Caleb Noel to Serve as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished finance and operations leader will drive scalable growth, profitability and long-term value creation in the risk capital and human capital middle market

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, today announced the promotion of Caleb Noel to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

Noel, based in Austin, will report to Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP, as well as the finance team at Aon. His appointment follows the sale of Wealthspire Advisors, Fiducient Advisors, Newport Private Wealth and related platforms to Madison Dearborn Partners, which closed on October 30.

Caleb Noel, EVP and CFO

"With his track record of achievements across his NFP career, I'm excited to see Caleb continue to elevate his impact," said Hammond. "Throughout his successful tenure, Caleb has developed a deep understanding of our business, sales operations and culture while building collaborative relationships across the organization. He is well positioned to develop financial strategies that support our long-term value and scalability as CFO."

Noel has served in various corporate finance and operational roles during his 23-year career with NFP, most recently as senior vice president, Finance and Operations. He previously served as vice president, Finance, for Scottish Holdings, a division of Scottish Re, and as an analyst in the investment banking division of Prudential Securities (now Wells Fargo & Company).

Noel succeeds Brett Schneider and will lead a robust team that includes Mike Campbell, who was recently promoted to the executive team as executive vice president, chief accounting officer. Campbell has been with NFP since 2013 and provides tremendous leadership across NFP's accounting function.

"I'm honored to step into the CFO role and join the executive team at NFP," said Noel. "I'm excited to collaborate across the enterprise in new and impactful ways and lead our outstanding team through another phase of growth. Together, we'll continue driving financial excellence, unlocking strategic opportunities and building a future that reflects the strength and vision of our entire organization."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.