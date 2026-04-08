NFP Acquires Sherman Insurance Agency, Inc., Expanding Transportation and Logistics Expertise Across the Upper Midwest and Beyond

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NFP Corp.

Apr 08, 2026, 09:00 ET

South St. Paul-based agency brings deep trucking insurance specialization along with commercial, personal and benefits solutions

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the acquisition of Sherman Insurance Agency, Inc., a full-service agency specializing in trucking, commercial, personal and benefits insurance solutions. Based in South St. Paul, Minnesota, Sherman strengthens NFP's presence in the Upper Midwest and enhances its Transportation and Logistics practice. As part of the transaction, Sherman leaders John Glieden, Kyle King and Peter Lobe will join NFP as senior vice presidents, and Jennifer Carter will join as vice president. All will report to Amanda Ruback, managing director, P&C, Central region.

"We're excited to welcome the Sherman team to NFP as we expand our risk management footprint across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest," said Mike Schneider, president of NFP's Central region. "Sherman brings a well-established, multidisciplinary brokerage with deep expertise in trucking insurance. We look forward to integrating these capabilities into our Transportation and Logistics specialty group as we support clients nationwide."

Founded in 1931, Sherman Insurance Agency has a long history of serving small and mid-market businesses in the trucking and transportation industries across the Twin Cities, Upper Midwest and beyond. Over the years, Sherman has broadened its offerings to include innovative risk management solutions for commercial clients and personal insurance needs.

"Joining NFP marks an exciting new chapter for Sherman," said Glieden. "Our clients will benefit from access to NFP's diversified risk solutions and integrated resources, while we continue to deliver the customer-first approach that has defined our business since 1931."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges. 

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

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